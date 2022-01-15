BTS members enjoy a great fan following. Popularly known as ARMY, their fans support the boys in whatever way they can and the BTS boys also take very good care of ARMY and have time and again shared their love for the fans. Now it was recently announced that BTS members would be releasing their official merchandise and obviously fans were excited. Today Jimin’s self-designed hoodie was dropped and it’s taking social media by storm. ‘You never walk alone’ is written on the hoodie. It seems to be a pair collection. ARMY is reaction on the hoodie. “I'm broke but I'm buying it,” wrote a fan. Noticing that Jimin has used his favourite number 13, another fan commented, “Jimin incorporating his favourite number 13 into the design,” A video showcasing his collection was also released. Have a look at the collection and ARMY’s reaction below: Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Fans spot CONNECTION between Blackpink star Lisa Manoban and BTS; Megan Fox gets engaged and more

Pls someone rich buy this for me PLEASE ? https://t.co/Qsu2DdxBgG — ??❣️침침으로 사랑해⁷ (@believeinjikook) January 15, 2022

Aah... why jimin...???? purple hoody and earings..??? even though I can't buy them.. I can feel his thoughtfulness and love for us by these merch..? love you jimin❤ https://t.co/gbmQjukAGM — Niha?? (@CookieTata8) January 15, 2022

Jimin incorporating his favourite number 13 into the design ?? pic.twitter.com/SHxFIvXIU7 — Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ ?? (@BTS21_2019) January 15, 2022

So, what's your take on Jimin's merch. Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.