BTS members have a great fan-following and deservedly so. They have created some wonderful music over the past few years and have ARMY across the world. Now, in a recent interaction with the fans, Jin said that all was not well between Jungkook and V. He said that they had fought earlier. V replied, "No we never fight." On the other hand, Jungkook asked, "When did we fight?" Jin then said that he just tried to start a rumour. V said that they never once fought and in fact they just get scolded together. J-Hope then said, "You two are water and fire for each other." Jin stated, "You guys will never separate." Have a look at their interaction below: Also Read - BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin reveals the Seoul concert won't make them any profits; here's how ARMY reacted
Fans are reacting on the video. A fan wrote, “Not really "fights"? These guys ARGUE as all friends will do from time to time. BUT their friendship is SO strong & RM being the leader that he is will make sure all conflicts gets resolved?❣️” Another fan wrote, “This is a cute chemistry between them.” Also Read - BTS: From Jin's long hair to TaeKook's TMI on weight – 5 highlights of Taehyung, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook's LIVE that are unmissable
Well, we just hope their equation continues to remain good forever and they keep creating some great music.
