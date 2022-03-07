BTS members have a great fan-following and deservedly so. They have created some wonderful music over the past few years and have ARMY across the world. Now, in a recent interaction with the fans, Jin said that all was not well between Jungkook and V. He said that they had fought earlier. V replied, "No we never fight." On the other hand, Jungkook asked, "When did we fight?" Jin then said that he just tried to start a rumour. V said that they never once fought and in fact they just get scolded together. J-Hope then said, "You two are water and fire for each other." Jin stated, "You guys will never separate." Have a look at their interaction below: Also Read - BTS: Kim Seokjin aka Jin reveals the Seoul concert won't make them any profits; here's how ARMY reacted

? V & JK had a fight earlier

? No we never fight

? when did we fight?

? This is how you make a rumor

? you two are water and fire each other

? I need fire

? I need water

? you guys will never separate

? according to a fortuneteller, i need fire pic.twitter.com/bo2xo4kRHR — ☻ (@TIGERBUNNlES) March 6, 2022

Fans are reacting on the video. A fan wrote, "Not really "fights"? These guys ARGUE as all friends will do from time to time. BUT their friendship is SO strong & RM being the leader that he is will make sure all conflicts gets resolved?❣️" Another fan wrote, "This is a cute chemistry between them."

This is a cute chemistry between them ???? — Mehendi Valmiki (@ValmikiMehendi) March 7, 2022

Not really "fights"? These guys ARGUE as all friends will do from time to time. BUT their friendship is SO strong & RM being the leader that he is will make sure all conflicts gets resolved?❣️

??????? — Diana A Williams (@theladynanabear) March 6, 2022

Glad to see them together ..Vkookie

I love you my stars but miss my king of heart jiminaaa

I purple you BTS 7 king stars

My world ?

??????? — Chaku Pawar (@chaku_pawar) March 7, 2022

Well, we just hope their equation continues to remain good forever and they keep creating some great music.