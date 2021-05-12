BTS: What do V, Jungkook, Jimin and others do in their free time? – find out

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan is ruling the roost in the pop arena across the globe. It is one of the most popular Korean pop bands in the world right now with a mammoth size of fans called ARMY. Y’all would love them as singers, rappers, dancers, and being goofballs that they are in several episodes of Run BTS and other South Korean Variety TV shows. But there’s also a chill side to them wherein their want to just relax or do something for themselves. So, what do BTS’ Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook do in their free time? The septet has answered it all in the recent interview with Vogue Japan. These are lads in their 20s, just like all of us, and they have some quirky, some serious, and some fun answers on being asked how they spend their free time. Also Read - From Hobi to Hyung, here's how BTS members call each other by their nicknames

Jimin, the eldest in the Maknae line of BTS said, "When I have free time, I lounge on the couch watching TV." He went on to add, "I spend my time practicing songs and exercising." J-Hope, the most dramatic one of the lot, said, "When I have some free time, I listen to music, eat, sleep, etc. (laughs)…I'm mainly at home." BTS' leader, RM loves to " spend time exercising, reading books, and watching video content," and also, "write songs."

V aka taetae revealed that he loves to chat with his fans on Weverse and, "listen to music, watch movies, and write songs." Jin, the eldest amongst the septet is like all of us, he loves to "play games and sleep." The quiet one, Suga is honing his skills. He said, "I've been trying a lot of things lately. 'm also studying hard in different fields." Last but not the least, Jungkook aka the Golden Maknae of BTS said, "Recently, I'm learning again what I couldn't normally do," referring to learning English online.

They are like all of us, youngsters with a thirst to do something. And at the same time, they are all normal too and we LOVE BTS for that.