BTS: Not an idol, Jin INITIALLY wanted to be a newspaper reporter and the reason will warm your hearts

BTS member are much loved for their philanthropy and humanitarian outlook. It turns out that such feelings were present in them from a young age. Jin aka Kim Seok-jin wanted to be a newspaper reporter when he was in the first year of high school. As we know, he studied in a prestigious only boys school on the outskirts of Seoul. Jin said that he would read the newspaper editorial on a daily basis. It seems he felt that being a newspaper reporter he could tell people how much the socially disadvantaged suffered in daily life. He felt he would be contributing towards society with that profession. Later, he decided that he wanted to pursue an acting course after watching the drama, Queen Seondeok. It seems the performance of Kim Nam-Gil moved him to tears. He wanted a job where he could make people feel emotions. Well, he is doing that really well.

It seems Kim Seokjin aka Jin gets his generous side from his dad. He once said in a VLive that his dad always told him to reach out to those in need, and be kind to everyone. Father and son would do volunteer work together where they delivered coal to those in need. This has been reported by All K-Pop. Jin has been quite generous with his donations since 2018. He is a monthly donor to UNICEF Korea since 2018. They were kept private for a long time. In May 2019, the organization revealed that he had donated USD 84,000 so far for the kids in the country.

In 2019, a South Korean rapper Sleepy revealed that Jin discreetly and warmly offered him financial help when he was in doldrums. He texted him saying that his help should be not misunderstood but he could always call him if he needed some monetary aid. He says he is forever thankful to Jin for the same. As they say, handsome is as handsome does!