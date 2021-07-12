BTS: Not Jin, fans want to see Kim Taehyung/V as a vampire in a Twilight film — view poll results

Some days back, Jin made the BTS Army roll in laughter as he called Twilight as a fairytale involving wolves. Teens the world over are familiar with the characters of Bella (Kristen Stewart), Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner) because of Twilight. The fantasy romance involving vampires, werewolves and humans has been the guilty pleasure of many. After Jin's statement, the official handle of the movie changed its bio to a fairytale involving wolves. Now, BTS fans know just how funny Kim Seokjin/Jin can be. The statement made them laugh heartily and many wanted Twilight makers to cast Jin in the next movie given his godly and ageless looks. Also Read - BTS' Suga had to step out of his comfort zone for 'Butter' concept photos – here's how he did it

Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance: WHO chief Dr. Tedros praises the band for use of sign language; fans remember Kim Taehyung for THIS special reason

Now, even Kim Taehyung fans want to see him as a vampire. The handsome singer has a seductive voice and his aura has that mystique that makes him perfect for the part of a vampire. In the Louis Vuitton campaign, we saw how he carried off in formals. V/Kim Taehyung exuded power that made all the BTS fan girls weak, yet again! We conducted a poll to find out whom did fans want to see in a Twilight film. Well, it is Kim Taehyung/V who has won with a margin. Also Read - BTS: Permission To Dance becomes the band’s latest English track to cross 100 million views post pandemic

Honestly, the difference is too little. Kim Taehyung/V has worked in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior and knows how to perform as an actor. Jin has an acting major from Konbuk University. He was the showstopper for Louis Vuitton and fans marveled on how his eyes did all the talking. But he has said that he is now into music for sure. V/Kim Taehyung has spoken of how he did he consider an acting career post his 30's. Check out the results below...