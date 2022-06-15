BTS NOT on hiatus? HYBE's latest statement brings MAJOR relief to ARMYs

Last night has been super emotional for BTS ARMYs. BTS members RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), BTS V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) held their annual BTS Festa dinner which released last evening. In it, the biggest boyband, Bangtan Boys, talked about focusing on solo careers and shared that they'll be going on a hiatus as a group. Well, there seems to be some misunderstanding as HYBE aka Big Hit Entertainment, BTS' management company has dropped a contrasting statement. And it may cause confusion. Also Read - Hot Scoop: Jennifer Winget to soon make her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan?

BTS goes on hiatus?

Since last night, ARMYs have been too emotional about the BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook crying during the Festa dinner. They have been mulling over the fact that BTS themselves announced their 'hiatus' and felt it was wrong to talk about how tiring it would have been for them to take a break after having worked hard for more than a decade as a group. BTS ARMY turned highly emotional yet was very supportive of the Bangtannies saying that they'll be supporting each member's individual projects with equal gusto. They have been trending various things on Twitter such as 'Gracias BTS', 'THANK YOU BTS', 'Dear BTS', 'Always and Forever', 'We Will Wait For You', 'BTS Festa 2022,' and more. Moreover, the letters shared by some of the BTS members added to the hiatus feelings. However, HYBE's latest statement says BTS is not going on hiatus! Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar show to go off air in three months? [Exclusive]

HYBE's statement on BTS' hiatus

Well, this is a huge relief for the ARMYs out there. Though BTS ARMY is ready to support all seven members, they'd have missed watching the group together. And even though Bangtan Boys said that they'll be continuing with the Run BTS episodes, there would be little content of them together, was the overall belief. Now, HYBE's statement says that BTS will indeed be focussing on their solo careers but won't be going on a complete break as the group. APnews.com quoted HYBE's official statement saying, "BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time." Phew! Also Read - After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will JugJugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra and other Hindi films revive Bollywood box office?

BTS' chapter 2

Well, the BTS Chapter 2 will be putting more effort into their individual artistry. As a group, they have excelled and will continue to do so. However, they also have their individualism to showcase. Over the last couple of years, the boys have released solos, mixtapes, OST, etc. But this time, it seems like it's gonna be different. V will feature on In the Soop series with his celebrity friends, Peakboy, Choi Woo-sik, Park Hyung-sik and Park Seo-joon. J-Hope is headlining Lollapalooza, Jin's focus on his acting debut, Suga wants to explore more genres and more. Alongside this, BTS will also work as a group.