BTS: Obsession with Taehyung, Jungkook and other Bangtan Boys land 8-10 Indian teens in hospital [Read Report]

BTS is one of the biggest boybands in the world. It has been ruling the hearts and taking over music across the globe. The mania behind BTS is unfathomable. It has affected some of the ARMYs in India and not in a good way, it seems.