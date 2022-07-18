BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan aka Bangtan Boys is a septet consisting of members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. They are the most popular boybands and K-pop idols in the world. BTS music has taken over the world and how! Plus they have a lot of streaming content available for the ARMYs to binge. And it's addictive, y'all would agree, BTS ARMY. But, sadly as it is, this addiction has left some Indian fans in hospital. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung VLOG effect leads to Korean restaurant running out of food

Teen BTS ARMY from India hospitalised

A report in Ahmedabad Times said that about 8 to 10 teens from India were hospitalised at the Shalby hospital. They were school-going kids brought in by their parents in over 10 days. It is being said that teenagers were all addicted to watching BTS content online. That's not it, they even ate, dressed and lived like the BTS members. The report states that the addiction is very severe wherein the teens have been listening to BTS songs for about 8 to 10 hours every day. One of the 14-year-old girls in class 8 was so addicted that she wouldn't eat or sleep properly and would listen to BTS music for hours on her laptop and phone. Initially, her parents ignored but when they saw the change in her behaviour, they took her to a doctor.

Fans' obsession with BTS

Dr Kalrav Mistry, Head of the Department of Psychiatry told Mirror that there have been cases where one of the girls paid a huge amount to learn to dance just like the BTS members. When confronted with the same, she broke her laptop. There's another case where a girl had to be restrained from running away from home. She had been taking drugs and medicines for her anxiety. "The youngsters are blindly following BTS, adopting their rockstar lifestyle, expensive clothes and all. And to meet these expenses they are resorting to stealing and drugs. By the time parents realise something is wrong, the obsession has reached a different level," the doctor revealed to the portal.

The doctor advised parents to keep a tab on what they watch online and look out for red flags in their behaviours. They have been advised to talk to them regularly and also keep an emotional attachment intact as it cannot be replaced with digital things. Most of the parents belong to the working class with a single child.