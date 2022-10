BTS member Jimin is celebrating his birthday today. It seems he is home in Busan. Well, hundreds of BTS fans are also in the port city for the Yet To Come concert. On the occasion of his birthday, fans have landed up at Magnate, his father's cafe. ARMYs have shared videos of huge queues outside Magnate, and the restaurant being packed to the brim. Park Hyun-soo, the father of Jimin has done a special arrangement for all the gifts that have been brought in by fans and ARMYs. It seems he is also giving out special Jimin themed souvenirs for the young fans there. There are many fans with their parents, especially their mothers. Also Read - BTS: Park Jimin is not just an amazing dancer, singer but also a big time FLIRT and THIS video is proof [Watch]

But it looks like some altercation happened at the cafe. As per fans who were presented two women got into an argument over the seats. Jimin's father tried to step in, and ensure peace but no one relented. Finally, the cops had to be called in. Another report on Twitter says that one YouTuber was making videos of the place without permission. The cafe staff objected to the same, and she called in the cops. Anyways, the matter was dealt with swiftly and peace ensued for the fans. Take a look at some of the scenes from Magnate... Also Read - Hollywood Weekly News Rewind: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock again; BTS Jimin's dating rumours with Korean actress and more

At MAGNATE ☕️ for jimin’s birthday ?? pic.twitter.com/q19kdynsV5 — k s j g⁷ ♐️ (slow) (@kimseokjingifs) October 13, 2022

OMG, look at the first photo, the crowd at Jimin's dad's cafe 'MAGNATE', to get in, everyone wanted to spend Jimin's special day there ?? I'm so happy to see so many people enjoying and giving love to Jimin ??#HappyBirthdayJimin pic.twitter.com/PE6lIBDfJR — 지민₁₃ ???? ?? JIMIN DAY ? (@BusanKing_13) October 13, 2022

Anyway, even if it's not because of what happened in Busan Magnate today, there seems to be a problem with the person named MC Sunhwa. It's so sad that Jimin's dad met someone like that today and told him not to come to the cafe anymore and not to film. He seems to know that + — ?? (@angel__jimin__) October 13, 2022

At MAGNATE ☕️ for jimin’s birthday ?? pic.twitter.com/q19kdynsV5 — k s j g⁷ ♐️ (slow) (@kimseokjingifs) October 13, 2022

Anyways, Jungkook has gone viral after his flirty birthday wish for Jimin. J-Hope has flooded social media with wishes, pics and videos of the birthday boy. SUGA aka Min Yoongi has also wished him on this special day. Fans are writing how Park Hyun-soo, his father is manning the counter, and personally looking after the arrangements. Must say diligence runs in the genes! Also Read - WHAT! Meet BTS Jimin's Philippines doppelganger that leaves netizens confused with his uncanny resemblance