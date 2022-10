BTS' Global IT Boy Park Jimin has turned 27. ARMYs from all over the world are wishing him through birthday projects and other activities. BTS members too are wishing their maknae. In fact, J-Hope aka Hobi cannot stop himself from uploading pics and videos of Jimin. He has said that his phone gallery is full of him. In the middle of all this, Jungkook took to wish Jimin on Weverse on his birthday. Dressed in a charcoal coloured denim shirt, Jungkook with his long silky hair and glasses looked straight out of a romance novel. ARMYs are wondering if he being so flirty for Jimin, or just to tease Jimin. Also Read - BTS: The real story behind Jin's iconic outfit from In The SOOP will leave you surprised

Jimin is now in Busan for the concert. There is a surge of fans at the cafe, Magnate which is owned by his father, Park Hyun-soo. The concert which is happening soon is a part of Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030. ARMYs from all over the globe have gathered in the city. Jimin who is from Busan has his ads placed all over the port city. But now, Jungkook is trending with over 500K tweets for his video. Take a look at some of the reactions....

*gasp* Was it us or jimin that jungkook was trying to seduce? pic.twitter.com/UYmVxP9s8S — ??????⁷✨ JiminDay? (@iaintseggsy) October 13, 2022

AY HALIS MI BU VIDEO JUNGKOOK?! pic.twitter.com/WXrekaItEA — rivulette⁷? | jimtober (@softyxbangtan) October 13, 2022

So now that I’m caught up!!! WHAT THE ACTUAL FU€K JUNGKOOK…..what was the reason?!? I mean I know the reason, but lord!!! ?‍??‍??‍? My 2nd bias coming in for the k!ll ? pic.twitter.com/OcJ7w2it0g — ? RACH ? 「 -ㅅ-「 ? (@SugaKookiE07_) October 13, 2022

I woke up to Jungkook looking like a snaccc, sighing every now and then, licking his lips. I thought he had some imp announcement to make, but the whole video was for Jimin!!! ? pic.twitter.com/Tpv8tXumOD — Sowmi | JIMIN DAY? (@sowmi_jiminie) October 13, 2022

Cada dia mais eu mim apaixono por jeon jungkook esse homem e perfeito, sinceramente estou em surto !#?&?#?$!! pic.twitter.com/yp0GVn7F4L — Alicesilva (@btsjiminarmyr) October 13, 2022

JEON JUNGKOOK IM OUT OF BREATH pic.twitter.com/UjL14KkAT9 — Janu²² koo lover ? (@JJKONLYYY) October 13, 2022

We can always trust Jungkook to do something out of the blue. He has been away from social media for a while. Well, this is quite a comeback on the birthday of Park Jimin.