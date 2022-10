BTS member Jimin is turning a year older on 13th October 2022. He is turning a fine man of 28 on that day. Jimin is one of 7 members of Bangtan Sonyeodan who enjoys worldwide popularity. Born Park Jimin on 13th October 1995, Jimin is the third youngest member of BTS. He is s singer, dancer and also a part of the visual line. Jimin is known for his high-pitched voice which often enthrals the fans. His high notes especially leave the BTS ARMY shell-shocked. Jimin is known for his kindness a lot. However, he is a big-time flirt. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' J-Hope under fire for liking Crush's apology post, Amber Heard living under secret indentity in Spain and more

Hollywood News: Jimin is a big flirt!

Park Jimin aka Jimin's videos are available online for the ARMY to watch. And there are several videos from the debut days wherein there were clips that featured Park Jimin flirting with the ARMYs at the fan signs or concerts. In fact, Jimin has also been flirting with the ARMYs on Weverse and whenever he conducts live sessions for the ARMYs. His expressions, eyes and his body language, as noted by the ARMYs have left them gushing and crushing hard.

However, that's not it, Jimin is also flirty, in a goofy way with his members. Be it Taehyung, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Jin or even Suga. He is very free with his emotions. Jimin's cuteness adds to his charm meter as well. Be it asking for a hand or looking straight into the eyes of the person in front of him or even when on camera, Jimin's flirting meter is quite high. Check out the video compilation here:

BTS member Jimin's work front

Until now, Jimin has lent his vocals to Bad Decisions which also had Jungkook, Taehyung and Jin from the Bangtan Boys working on it. The music video featured Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco. Jimin has met a lot of international and K-pop artists but has been lying low about his work. In an interview with Weverse Magazine, Jimin opened up on the kind of work he wants to showcase next. He expressed his desire to be a little more explicit and raw. He wants to showcase his mature side as well, something which is really close to his real personality.