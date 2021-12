Members of K-pop band BTS trend on social media everyday. ARMY (fans) find reasons to talk about the septet all the time. Today, it is Park Ji-min who is trending on Twitter. The handsome hunk recently posed for Vogue and GQ and his pictures have left his fans crushing hard. Fans are unable to keep calm and are drooling over his insanely hot pictures. Some are calling him a living legend while a few fans are going gung-ho over his charisma. Ditching the usual colours, Park Ji-min experimented a little by opting for clothing in colour pink, maroon and more. Check out a few tweet below: Also Read - BTS twerking on Nora Fatehi's Kamariya will leave ARMYs laughing out loud – watch HILARIOUS video edit here

ladies and gentlemen, park jimin pic.twitter.com/QCFmdSbcdv — vmk archives (@oursvmk) December 21, 2021

BTS x LV by GQ Korea | Jimin How is Park Jimin even real at this point!? pic.twitter.com/uyqtz6Z5j3 — JIMIN DATA | Slow (@PJM_data) December 21, 2021

Park Jimin is the moment. His natural charisma and distinct talent for the camera never fail to mesmerize. pic.twitter.com/po2KQjzgRY — Jimin Global ? (@JiminGlobal) December 21, 2021

Park Jimin for GQ Korea and Louis Vuitton. A Masterful Photo Shoot in Jimin Style. pic.twitter.com/uPVAZ6ImcX — Jimin Global ? (@JiminGlobal) December 21, 2021

Bold & beautiful and oozing sex appeal. That's the Park Jimin we all know and love.#JIMIN #BTSJIMIN pic.twitter.com/KQTJuL8yKZ — Avatar Jimin (@AirbenderPosts) December 21, 2021

park jimin is really driving us insane pic.twitter.com/a5av4VBm3i — jimin pics (@JAMJAMPICS) December 20, 2021

park jimin for GQ, he’s so stunning pic.twitter.com/FCI5HoXU2S — .・✿ (@miniesdiary) December 20, 2021

NO LIKE THIS IS PARK JIMIN ....... THIS IS THE ONE AND ONLY IT BOY pic.twitter.com/cMgpji9MLm — hourly jimin (@hourlyjmn) December 21, 2021