BTS member Jimin is coming out soon with his new album, Face. It has a number of collaborations with top Western producers. He has been busy with the promotions of the same. He has done a photoshoot with Vogue Korea. As we know he is the newly appointed brand ambassador of Dior and Tiffany and Co. In all the pics, he is wearing a lot of jewellery. Park Jimin has let go of his cute image to unleash a far more hotter and sultrier side. In the pics, we can see his piercing gaze which can surely stir hearts. His styling is also very attractive. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar to give up Canadian citizenship, Backstreet Boys coming to India, Rani Mukerji wows in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer

Yesterday, he had come on Weverse Live where fans wanted to see his tattoo. He said they would get to see in some time, when the time is right. The best pic seems to be the one in black. He has teamed it with a diamond necklace. It is somewhat reminiscent of the one for the Butter video on Jimmy Fallon where BTS danced on the Seoul bridge. Fans cannot contain their thirst tweets... Also Read - BTS: Park Jimin is not just an amazing dancer, singer but also a big time FLIRT and THIS video is proof [Watch]

#협찬 #VogueCover #APR #Jimin

낭만과 열정 사이의 어떤 찬란함, 봄, 지민. <보그 코리아>의 4월은 방탄소년단의 지민과 함께입니다. 서정적이면서 강렬하고, 수줍고도 과감한 미지의 스타. 그저 분명히 우리를 행복하게 만드는 지민의 순간. pic.twitter.com/W5DpFtL5yh — VOGUE KOREA (@VogueKorea) March 7, 2023

My heart just stopped for a sec., how come this boy can surprise me everytime....he has so many shades .....PARK JIMIN YOU ARE AMAZINGLY HANDSOME ❤️#JIMINxVOGUEKOREA

JIMIN X VOGUE KOREA — shivani jain (@shivani99883277) March 7, 2023

OH MY GOD ?? PARK JIMIN LOOKS INSANE !! pic.twitter.com/eK2m411gGK — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) March 7, 2023

PARK JIMIN!!!!!!HE IS SO DAMN PRETTYYYYY!!!???? HAD HE REMIND ME EVERY NOW AND THEN THAT HE IS MY BIAS? COZ I FEEL LIKE THAT? pic.twitter.com/8a1OiFd8ll — Vaishu Laxman (@Dr_Delaksha) March 7, 2023

Jimin told fans that he met Kim Seokjin along with Jung Hoseok at his army base. He said that Jin's appetite has improved. He also stated that he got him mulhoe which he had been wanting to eat. The boys never fail to amaze us. Also Read - Hollywood Weekly News Rewind: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock again; BTS Jimin's dating rumours with Korean actress and more