BTS: Permission to dance co-writer Ed Sheeran is happy with the song being heard a world stage and being sung by such talented people – see post

Permission to dance released just a day ago and fans are going crazy. Apart from BTS's singing and performance, the song has amazing lyrics and its co-writer has expressed his happiness. Wearing a blue sweatshirt and a cap, the 30-year-old posted a video in which he is enjoying the song. He says, "Permission to Dance, out now, go and check it out on all platforms. I hope you like it." His caption read, "Wrote this song a while ago and so happy it's being heard on such a world stage and being sung by such talented people. Check out Permission to Dance by @bts.bighitofficial on all platforms x." Ed Sheeran has co-written the song along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews.

To promote his new single Bad Habits, Sheeran appeared on Most Requested Live on June 26. While appearing on Most Requested Live, Sheeran shared that he recently wrote a song for an upcoming BTS album. He stated, "BTS. I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well."

On his Instagram story on June 28, Sheeran apparently revealed the song's title. When he was asked about his favourite BTS song, he said, "I'd say my favorite BTS song is their new song, Permission to Dance."