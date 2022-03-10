BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Concert: Jungkook performs his ICONIC 'Shirt Lift' move on Fake Love; ARMY goes nuts

Word is that Jungkook was not keeping well prior to the concert, but still went out of his way to work out and be in fighting-fit shape just to treat ARMY to his signature move, where he flaunts his abs, as BTS was performing in Seoul after 2 and a 1/2 years