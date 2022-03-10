The BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Concert is all that anyone's been talking about in the music world of late, considering that a.) The K-Pop band is arguably the hottest thing on the global music stage at the moment and b.) This will be the band's first, proper, full-fledged in-live concert for their fans all around the world ever since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic and the first lockdown. That being said, despite COVID19 fading away and lockdown all but having vanished in most countries, the threat hasn't been completely eradicated, and keeping that in mind, BTS management business, Big Hit Music, in coordination with South Korean government authorities have listed a list of protocols for ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as). Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul: Park Jimin in his see-through shirt leaves ARMY gasping for breath – read tweets

In fact, not all the protocols are coronavirus related, with Big Hit Music also releasing a list of dos and don'ts for on decorum while attending the concert in person in Seoul. As per the regulations, loud clapping, yelling, chanting or standing up during the BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Concert has been completely banned. In addition, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of South Korea has set a maximum limit of 15,000 individuals per night for each night of the concert, in spite of the stadium where the event is being held, boasting an upper capacity of as large as 70,000.

Finally, there's some strict guidelines for the seating arrangements, too. The government has made it clear that failure to comply with any of the aforementioned directives could result in the Permission to Dance on Stage Concert being postponed, adjusted or all together cancelled, which no fan of the BTS members – Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, RM – would want.