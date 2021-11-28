BTS is currently performing at their special Permission to Dance on Stage in Los Angeles, and needless to say, it's going off with a bang. Every pin to an anchor off the K-Pop band's Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert has been making headlines since the concert began, and ARMY (that's what BTS fans refer to themselves as worldwide) is going bankers with each passing minute of the mega-event. That being said, who among Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM has impressed ARMY the most at the concert? Well, going by initial reactions to Jungkook's killer dance moves and shirtless look, it's definitely him. Also Read - BTS: Jin leaves Silk Sonic singer Anderson Paak's wife fangirling in front of her husband; Jungkook's reaction is priceless – watch video

Check out Jungkook's dance moves at shirtless look from the Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert, which has left ARMY swooning, below:

THIS JEON JUNGKOOK LOOK WILL NEVER EVER BE FORGOTTEN. THIS MADE US DEAD.#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/jWgQWgZC5y — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱ Ninong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ | ia (@tanniekosmossss) November 28, 2021

I'M SEEING THE GATES OF HEAVEN, JEON JUNGKOOK OMFG

#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/wiHeqZu2r9 — 리리 (@jungkookieIand) November 28, 2021

Jeon JUNGKOOK WTF???

Bighits please provide clothes...for the sake of armys sanity!!

Holy mother...? pic.twitter.com/W9QgBRn6JJ — A Human. BEing.⁷ (@hopetaejk) November 28, 2021

Though we're sure that Jungkook didn't intend to hog the limelight among his fellow BTS members at the concert, ARMY has pronounced its verdict thus far.