BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert: Jungkook's killer moves and shirtless look leave ARMY panting for more – WATCH VIDEO and view tweets

Who among Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM has impressed ARMY the most at the Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert? Well, going by initial reactions to Jungkook's killer dance moves and shirtless look, it's definitely him.