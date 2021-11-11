Day by day, BTS ARMY is inching closer to the BTS' offline Permission To Dance concert that will be held in LA. We know you, ARMY, are eagerly waiting for the November end and start of December, aren't you? Well, just a little more patience, a couple more days now. The septet, RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) will be conducting a concert, an offline one too after the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time. And the deets of the ticket bookings for the same has been released. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's solo song Scenery completes 200 million streams on Soundcloud; fans share interesting trivia about the emotional number
The sales of the tickets for the LA concert are said to go live tomorrow, 12th November at 12 PM KST which is 9:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). It will go on till 3rd December, 1.29 PM KST which is 10:29 AM as per IST. The sales will also take place from November 11, 7 PM KST which is 4:00 PM and will go on till 8:29 PM KST, December 2. It is 5:29 PM IST. Big Hit aka HYBE had announced November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2, 2021, as the concert dates. However, the online streaming of the same will be taking place on 3rd December, which is on the day after the actual concerts are held. And this has disappointed the BTS ARMY. It seems ARMY expected it to be on the very same day as the concert. However, that's not the case. The online streaming will take place on December 3rd, 12:30 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Delayed streaming will take place on 12th December and the tickets for the same will be sold on Saturday and Sunday, 11th December and 12 December at 6 PM PST (7:30 AM, IST) and 9 PM (1:38 PM, IST). For more deets check the post below: Also Read - When BTS V aka Kim Taehyung opened up on dating, online chatting and love confessions
Check out ARMY's reactions here: Also Read - BTS: Only Jimin and THIS member use their real names – any guesses?
BTS is currently working on their next songs/album and is also practising hard for the concert that will be held in LA.
