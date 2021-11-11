Day by day, BTS ARMY is inching closer to the BTS' offline Permission To Dance concert that will be held in LA. We know you, ARMY, are eagerly waiting for the November end and start of December, aren't you? Well, just a little more patience, a couple more days now. The septet, RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) will be conducting a concert, an offline one too after the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time. And the deets of the ticket bookings for the same has been released. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's solo song Scenery completes 200 million streams on Soundcloud; fans share interesting trivia about the emotional number

The sales of the tickets for the LA concert are said to go live tomorrow, 12th November at 12 PM KST which is 9:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). It will go on till 3rd December, 1.29 PM KST which is 10:29 AM as per IST. The sales will also take place from November 11, 7 PM KST which is 4:00 PM and will go on till 8:29 PM KST, December 2. It is 5:29 PM IST. Big Hit aka HYBE had announced November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2, 2021, as the concert dates. However, the online streaming of the same will be taking place on 3rd December, which is on the day after the actual concerts are held. And this has disappointed the BTS ARMY. It seems ARMY expected it to be on the very same day as the concert. However, that's not the case. The online streaming will take place on December 3rd, 12:30 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Delayed streaming will take place on 12th December and the tickets for the same will be sold on Saturday and Sunday, 11th December and 12 December at 6 PM PST (7:30 AM, IST) and 9 PM (1:38 PM, IST). For more deets check the post below: Also Read - When BTS V aka Kim Taehyung opened up on dating, online chatting and love confessions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES (@bts_daily.news)

Check out ARMY's reactions here: Also Read - BTS: Only Jimin and THIS member use their real names – any guesses?

no livestreaming for 1st day of concert? it's ok it's ok..apna time ayega. the more i suffer bcs of the unfairness of the world the more ill enjoy the day i actually attend an offline concert. that day will come. it's a promise to myself. #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA — Ankita⁷ (@badbadbye___) November 11, 2021

물도 팔고 쿠키도 파는데 첫콘은 안 파는 회사가 있다...? — 180 (@OneEightO) November 11, 2021

please stream the first day.. is the most special moment of them all... BTS and army reunion after years ? — ?️ (@milistradamus) November 11, 2021

This is so sad, it's 2 years without concerts and now Bighit just want make money with a DVD and don't wanna add the first day, Global army's are totally forgotten — τнαι⁷ (@parkkooliet) November 11, 2021

똑똑....빠진게 있는거 같습니다.

첫콘도 주세요.. 온라인으로 첫콘 보고 싶어요!!

그게 그렇게 어렵나요. pic.twitter.com/SvhYg5xY7L — 퍼플핑거? (@Finger_Purple) November 11, 2021

We want day 1! After 2 years every army should have the right to see that special moment. What are you doing? — ・luna •°☆ (@Lacimolala7) November 11, 2021

First day online streaming pretty pls? — Shru⁷ (@bangtinyboyys) November 11, 2021

Grateful that ARMY around the world will be able to watch online, just wish you had broadcasted too Day 1, that is the day that thousands of ARMY and BTS will see each other for the 1st time in about 2 years. — My Universe ?Carmen ⁷⟭⟬⟬⟭? (@cidorta) November 11, 2021

We want the first day to be streamed as well, we all want to see our boys happy and joyful faces when they will perform after 2 years ? please we really want it. ?? Ahhh!!! I know they are going to be very happy and emotional ar first of there concert. — Shubhangi Singh (@shrubhika2802) November 11, 2021

*chanting* day 1 day 1 day 1 day 1 day 1 day 1 day 1 day 1 day 1 day 1 day 1 day 1 dAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 1 — Adriana⁷ l YOURS❤? (@AliceW01) November 11, 2021

Why if you are going to streamed the last day of the concert, why not streamed the first day, which will be even more special !!? We all want to be there when Bts sees Army again in person after so much time !! ? — is★.•* (@taeuniversse) November 11, 2021

lol it’s not about the audio/video issue. they’re doing a livestream at the YouTube theatre within the stadium regardless, so it’s a matter of putting that live footage online or nah. — Erika⁷ ?? (@erikafung) November 11, 2021

Please stream for us too...only one day..we all want to see the first day BTS and ARMY meet after two years please ????????@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt — kookie⁷| jin ost (@Mahiwinterbear7) November 11, 2021

BTS is currently working on their next songs/album and is also practising hard for the concert that will be held in LA.