K-pop boy band BTS is back on stage after a long gap. Permission To Dance On Stage concert - Seoul is going on and ARMY (fans of BTS) is going berserk on social media. From videos to pictures social media is filled with all the details about the concert. V aka Kim Taehyung individually also has a great fan following and ARMY is trending 'STAGE GENIUS V' as he has impressed one and all with his dance moves and cuteness.

V is looking damn cute at the concert, so a fan has tweeted, "Excuse me sir that's illegal Kim taehyung Kim taehyung on stage Stage genius v." Another fan wrote, "WTF KIM TAEHYUNG???HE IS LOOKING STUNNINGLY HANDSOME AND HOT AND SOUNDING SO GOOD TRULY STAGE GENIUS V KIM TAEHYUNG ON STAGE." One more commented, "You're GORGEOUS!!! That's STAGE GENIUS V We need to see KIM TAEHYUNG ON STAGE every single day! That's good for our health." A netizen tweeted, "KIM TAEHYUNG AND HIS DEEP HUSKY MASCULINE VOICE! so SEXY! STAGE GENIUS V."

While ARMY loves BTS members, even they are concerned about their fans. Ahead of the concert, V on his Insta story had informed ARMY to wear warm clothes as it will be cold in Seoul. He posted, "Everyone's weather is a lot colder. Please wear padding. Please wear gloves. Get ready for a hot pack. Well, just do everything that looks warm." He also posted, "There's news of rain on the day of the last concert. We'll do our best to be prepared but please dress even warmer just in case."

ARMY is very happy to be a part of the concert and the pictures and the videos on social media prove that they were eagerly waiting for this day. Due to the pandemic, the concerts were not taking place.