BTS' fan-following knows no bounds. The supremely popular K-pop band, comprising, V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and leader RM, not only enjoys insane loyalty from ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) in their native South Korea, but also witness almost the same loyalty from fans all across the globe. And while ARMY has been lapping up all their latest songs and every little bit of news about the group that comes their way, the one things that has left them disappointed is the lack of a live concert, owing to recent COVID-19 times. Also Read - BTS X Bappi Lahiri: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook dancing to Pag Ghunghroo Baandh is a perfect tribute to the late Disco King

Well, if you're one amongst ARMY, then your disappointment ends here as it's been reported that BTS is coming up with a new live concert, their first in almost two and a half years. Titled 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul', the gig will not only be held at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on for three days on 10th, 12th and 13th March before a live audience, but will also be featured simultaneously online for those who still harbour reservations of attending public gatherings during this phase, and there's no doubt that the live concert is going to draw massive crowds. Also Read - BTS' V tests COVID-19 positive after 2 rounds of vaccination – here's what we know about the other members' test results

For the uninitiated, BTS' last concert in person, called BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' (The Final), was also held at the same venue. Coming back to BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul, the gig will be streamed live along with the septet performing before a live audience while the 12th March set of events that are a part of the gig will also be played at the same time in cinema halls via a live-viewing event. Exciting times certainly lie in wait for ARMY, what say? Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook did an Indian 'murki' in the desi version of Bangtan Boys' Butter – watch