BTS Permission to Dance On Stage Seoul: Jungkook posts emotional message for Korean ARMYs post concert; says, 'Actually feels 23 years'

BTS members who are now on Instagram engaged with fans after the concert. While Jung Hoseok/J-Hope put pics from the concert, RM aka Kim Namjoon said his raid for chocolate pokemon bread was unsuccessful. All of them spoke about how they were wary because of the new concert rules where fans could not chant, yell, scream or stand up and dance. Everyone had to use a clapper to cheer for the boys. BTS members spoke on stage about how odd it felt to perform in front of the crowd missing the loud cheering voices that give them the adrenaline rush. Jungkook has posted an eight minute video on Instagram. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage Seoul concert takes over Twitter, Aquaman release date changes and more
He says that though they are performing in front of Korean armys after 2.5 years, the wait felt like 23 long years. Jeon Jungkook said it felt like coming back to hometown. Jungkook said it was very hard as fans were in front of us but they could not hear their voices. He said that they did concerts without an audience but this was way too tougher. Jungkook said he tried his 100 per cent so that they feel happy. Also Read - BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Concert: Jungkook performs his ICONIC 'Shirt Lift' move on Fake Love; ARMY goes nuts
Day one of Permission To Dance on Seoul had a great set list of songs. The boys performed on ON, Fire, Dope, Idol, Dynamite, Butter, Stay, Home, So What, Disease, Baepsae, Permission To Dance, Telepathy and so on. Jungkook also trended globally with over 1.6 million tweets. Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul: ARMY trends ‘STAGE GENIUS V’ as Kim Taehyung impresses with his cuteness and dance moves
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.