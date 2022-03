K-pop boy band BTS is performing live in Seoul after a long gap thanks to Coronavirus. Permission To Dance On Stage concert - Seoul is on and social media is flooded with comments by their fans. BTS ARMY (that's how fans are fondly known as) are unable to stop gushing over the spectacular show that BTS is putting up. Park Jimin especially has caught everyone's attention with his clothing. Donning a see-through red t-shirt and a white jacket, Jimin has left fans floored with his dressing. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - BTS PTD in Seoul: From Jimin's hot black avatar, V's cowboy look to Jungkook's bucket hat – Moments from Day 1 Sound Check ARMY should not MISS

OH SHI.. JIMIN JIMIN.. How are not supposed to scream when you see him like that?!?! It's insane.. He's insanely hot, it getting harder and harder to look at him. PAINFUL at this point.. I am in pain JIMIN LET ME BREATHE pic.twitter.com/vsLK97SdOZ — Sam (@jm_hearts) March 10, 2022

bro i wake up to see JIMIN BASICALLY FUCKING SHIRTLESS????? — joey YOONGI LOML (@F0RMOMO) March 10, 2022

Hobi naked and I’m loving it ? why not join Jimin on being naked. — ♡♡Ms. Uknown⁷ ♡♡ (@RaeRae_Doll) March 10, 2022

i've seen jimin's nipples so much today and i have barely been watching — Soph⁷ ∞? (@springdqys) March 10, 2022

Jimin breathing into microphone is so damn sexy I'm losing my mind ?‍? ?‍? — Octo⁷ (@Octo_Bangtan) March 10, 2022

jimin is so pretty i dont even have the words to describe him — jess⁷ PTD! (@jungaisvu) March 10, 2022

PARK JIMIN LOOKS SO INSANELY GOOD pic.twitter.com/h7m9JZb1cA — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) March 10, 2022

Well just a few minutes from the concert starting and BTS has already taken over social media. One can easily say that BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert is superhit.