BTS Permission To Dance: WHO chief Dr. Tedros praises the band for use of sign language; fans remember Kim Taehyung for THIS special reason

BTS' Permission To Dance is getting a lot of love from the ARMY. The song, which is close to five minutes has crossed the 100 million mark on YouTube. But there is another reason why people are loving the number. The choreography has used sign language, which is a rare. This has made the song much more inclusive than what people expected. While fans noticed it, and showered love on the South Korean boy band for being so considerate and inclusive. Fans shared videos and tweets of how their friends/relatives who were affected by hearing loss reacted to the number. Also Read - BTS: Permission To Dance becomes the band’s latest English track to cross 100 million views post pandemic
Now, the chief of the WHO (World Health Organization) has put up a tweet in appreciation of the boy band. He thanked them for being so inclusive. ARMY reacted by lauding the gesture of the WHO chief. Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook SHUT DOWN critics who thought the vocal line was substandard – watch AMAZING video
People were also quick to point out that Kim Taehyung also used sign language in the Class of 2020. It was a collaboration with YouTube to congratulate students who missed out on a physical graduation ceremony. He has spoken about how he wants to learn sign language so that he can communicate with Army members who have such issues. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook gets his revenge from Suga who once stole his underwear – watch hilarious videos
BTS is surely winning its way into the hearts of millions. RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and V are one of the legends of modern music.
