BTS Permission To Dance: WHO chief Dr. Tedros praises the band for use of sign language; fans remember Kim Taehyung for THIS special reason

BTS' Permission To Dance is getting a lot of love from the ARMY. The song, which is close to five minutes has crossed the 100 million mark on YouTube. But there is another reason why people are loving the number. The choreography has used sign language, which is a rare. This has made the song much more inclusive than what people expected. While fans noticed it, and showered love on the South Korean boy band for being so considerate and inclusive. Fans shared videos and tweets of how their friends/relatives who were affected by hearing loss reacted to the number. Also Read - BTS: Permission To Dance becomes the band’s latest English track to cross 100 million views post pandemic

Now, the chief of the WHO (World Health Organization) has put up a tweet in appreciation of the boy band. He thanked them for being so inclusive. ARMY reacted by lauding the gesture of the WHO chief. Also Read - BTS: When Jungkook SHUT DOWN critics who thought the vocal line was substandard – watch AMAZING video

Thank you, @BTS_twt, for including sign language in your #PermissiontoDance music video.

As 1.5 billion people in the world are affected by hearing loss; sign language can help them to continue enjoying music which can bring joy to life. https://t.co/rG9etJSenR pic.twitter.com/a2rLn1AGkW — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 10, 2021

People were also quick to point out that Kim Taehyung also used sign language in the Class of 2020. It was a collaboration with YouTube to congratulate students who missed out on a physical graduation ceremony. He has spoken about how he wants to learn sign language so that he can communicate with Army members who have such issues. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook gets his revenge from Suga who once stole his underwear – watch hilarious videos

Nd i can bet it's all Taehyungs Idea ..ths boy has been using Sign languages frm last yr nd is learning it till now..any moment comes he always uses Sign languages to communicate with more nd more..he has always been considerate nd thinks about othrs .. pic.twitter.com/T0viy7J4Y9 — ?¹¹⁸₁₁₈ (@taebospace) July 10, 2021

thank you sir for tweeting this ? these are just some of the reactions of the hearing impaired community linked below. an act of a little inclusiveness can go a long way ! it really brought warmth and happiness to my day :) https://t.co/f23PGeefj4 — ✿⁷࿐･*⊹ (@lysbkth) July 10, 2021

Tell the truth they are a great source of pride sir @DrTedros they really think of everything a big applause goes especially to Taehyung because he has always included sign language in interaction exchanges

They are a source of pride

Thanks ? pic.twitter.com/w3ORgkt9Ih — ??쥿 Italia campione d'Europa ??? (@Giusy02833837) July 10, 2021

Searching for more better word than BEST... They're really humble, kind, thoughtful and pure hearted.

They're truly HEALERS !!??????? I can rely on them for comfort, cheering up myself and being confident.

Everything they do really has great impact in my life. — Kings☆BTS⁷?BillboardNo.1_Butter6x? (@KingsBTS_7) July 11, 2021

Ahh my heart ??? She’s deaf and enjoying dancing PTD. pic.twitter.com/sVerAgyM3p — 리리 (@bbttttsss) July 10, 2021

BTS is surely winning its way into the hearts of millions. RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and V are one of the legends of modern music.