BTS members are in exploratory mode and fans are loving it. Jungkook's Photo Folio was a dual concept one. We saw some innocent pics of Jungkook and some where he looked like a vampire prince. Now, Big Hit Music has released the preview of RM aka Kim Namjoon's Photo Folio. It encompasses his three loves, music, nature and art. Fans are going gaga over the same. BTS leader RM spoke extensively about his trip to Art Basel in a Podcast where he spoke about how art inspired him to be a better human being. He also said that his dream is to create songs that are timeless.

BTS fans are loving the Photo Folio. The concept is the brainchild of Jungkook. As we know, the Golden Maknae loves editing, photography and video making. Let us see how RM aka Kim Namjoon's folio comes out. In the picture, we can see his shadow. The concept is titled as Entirety. RM has spoken about how it is important for him to balance his life as a normal human being and that of a celebrity.

I want to do my PhD on Kim Namjoon's brain ??? https://t.co/FfvVD3v4kV — Su_sense⁷ TeamTinyTan zindabad✊?? (@MonoYouniverse) August 19, 2022

So the first row (nature) says "me, myself, --- Kim Namjoon"

Second row (art and literature?) says "me, myself, --- Kim Namjoon RM"

Third row (looks like a studio) says "me, myself, RM" Kim Namjoon, your brain ✨ pic.twitter.com/lBT3gvLFrk — chwiminnie enthusiast (@doc_gradus) August 19, 2022

KIM NAMJOON THATS SO SEXY OF YOU https://t.co/4HpMgOWcRz — Koori⁷? (@stan_lets) August 19, 2022

Please I need Author Kim NamJoon to debut? pic.twitter.com/zLgSihHghr — ₗ⃨ₑ⃨ₜ⃨ₘ⃨ₑ⃨ₗ⃨ᵥ⃨ᵤ⃨₆⃨₁⃨₃⃨ (@letmelvu613) August 19, 2022

the word neutral makes sense to me because who rkive is and who mono joon is are very different people and namjoon wants to bridge the world between them, to be classified as his own person whole. i think in a way, it makes sense that the title is entirely. this is entirely him. — kayu is happy cause of run bts comeback⁷? (@nijimonoseven) August 19, 2022

namjoon is the type of boyfriend who always win at staring challenge with you because he loves admiring your face that he can't blink or look away with it — s⁷ (@Armystephanie4) August 19, 2022

Well we did not expect anything less from Kim Namjoon. BTS RM aka Namjoon has been working hard on his new album, RM 3. The boys are also preparing for the Busan Concert which is a part of the bid for World Expo 2030. BTS members Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, SUGA, RM, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope make the most popular band in the world.