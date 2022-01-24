BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan also popular as Bangtan Boys are global pop sensations right now. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – all have a separate and collective fanbase too. The boys have been ruling the hearts of pop music lovers with their music, style, charm. They have also had collaborations with several international artists. And guess what, seems like one more is on its way. American singer and songwriter, Pink SweatS, have asked for a collaboration with Bangtan Boys. He took to his Twitter handle a couple of hours ago and wrote, "I would love to collab with @BTS_twt I have thee perfect song idea!" Check out the tweet here: Also Read - BTS: V shares inspiration behind his go-to dance move but later deletes it; Sherlock ARMY finds the origin of his killer moves

I would love to collab with @BTS_twt one day ???? I have thee perfect song idea! — Pink Sweat$ (@realpinksweats) January 23, 2022

Also Read - BTS: Jungkook calls Chipotle as Chicotle; here's how the Mexican food chain giant responded — view tweets

Now, ARMYs love it when BTS collaborates with international pop artists. They are all game for their boys showcasing their talent with such collaborations. And this time, too, ARMY seems to be all game for Pink Sweats' collab with BTS. Before now, BTS' Taehyung, Jungkook and Jimin have showered their admiration on Pink Sweat$. During BTS' international interviews, they were once asked about the international artists they listened to and Jimin had named Pink Sweat$. That's not it, Jungkook has sung a cover of Pink Sweat$'s At My Worst. Moreover, Taehyung also covered his 17. And ARMY has been sharing the videos of the same while replying to Pink Sweat$'s tweet. Also Read - BTS X Pushpa: After Saami Saami and O Antava, now Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dance on Allu Arjun’s Srivalli

Some of the ARMY is asking him to ask BTS on Instagram as the boys seemed to have forgotten that the Twitter handle exists. Well, all a joke but still, seems like ARMY is missing their tweets. Check out the tweets here:

contact them on insta they forgot their twt password — bunnyguk⁷|ia (@braveyOOki) January 23, 2022

Jimin is ready ?https://t.co/j456dNba7m — ¹³bibliophile mai •ᴗ• JKJM •᷄ɞ•᷅ (@xsweetjiminie) January 23, 2022

OMG please collab ?? Love your song "At my worst"

Got to know thanks to Jungkook singing it s beautifully in his vlive ?♥? pls ur voices will blend so well together, we want the song already !??pic.twitter.com/CU86ewyIla — Ro?e⁷⟭⟬ ♡ (@RosesfrBTS) January 23, 2022

LOVE THESE INTERACTIONS pic.twitter.com/ESjH3FcE4r — taekook hands (@hourlytkhands) January 23, 2022

Yess our teddy bear... Taehyungieee?sir, I love ur 17 song — ?⁷⁹????ᵗʰᵛ (@ashu_sns) January 23, 2022

I'm sorry to say this, but they have no idea what Twitter is anymore!

You can contact them on instagram! pic.twitter.com/Rol0TASYM5 — Blue Euphoria⁷ (@BlueEuphoriaaa) January 23, 2022

contact them through insta they abandoned their twt account pic.twitter.com/oSqr7GZEUm — F¡a``ً⁷ ?by V (@chiminass) January 23, 2022

Hell yes. They’re the reason I discovered Pink Sweats! — girl in the frog headband ? (@dontcallmejesse) January 24, 2022

"17 Pink Sweat$"

Taehyung even recommended your song on Weverse ?? pic.twitter.com/1Qj4Ayz4qJ — ??????⁷◡̈ (@tae_sha95) January 23, 2022

Our Jimin has been constantly having your song in his favourite track playlist in his Spotify. We'd love to see a collab between you guys ❤❤ Can't wait ☺❤ https://t.co/9qOHLG9Eci — j.m STREAM (@pjm_streaming) January 24, 2022

CONTACT THEM ON INSTA THEIR TWT IS RIP I HOPE IT HAPPENS OMG — Riri⁷ misses jimin (@btsfairyluv) January 23, 2022

BTS has previously collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for Butter, Coldplay for My Universe, Ed Sheeran for Permission To Dance and more. All of the songs have been huge hits amongst the ARMY.