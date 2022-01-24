BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan also popular as Bangtan Boys are global pop sensations right now. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – all have a separate and collective fanbase too. The boys have been ruling the hearts of pop music lovers with their music, style, charm. They have also had collaborations with several international artists. And guess what, seems like one more is on its way. American singer and songwriter, Pink SweatS, have asked for a collaboration with Bangtan Boys. He took to his Twitter handle a couple of hours ago and wrote, "I would love to collab with @BTS_twt I have thee perfect song idea!" Check out the tweet here: Also Read - BTS: V shares inspiration behind his go-to dance move but later deletes it; Sherlock ARMY finds the origin of his killer moves
Now, ARMYs love it when BTS collaborates with international pop artists. They are all game for their boys showcasing their talent with such collaborations. And this time, too, ARMY seems to be all game for Pink Sweats' collab with BTS. Before now, BTS' Taehyung, Jungkook and Jimin have showered their admiration on Pink Sweat$. During BTS' international interviews, they were once asked about the international artists they listened to and Jimin had named Pink Sweat$. That's not it, Jungkook has sung a cover of Pink Sweat$'s At My Worst. Moreover, Taehyung also covered his 17. And ARMY has been sharing the videos of the same while replying to Pink Sweat$'s tweet. Also Read - BTS X Pushpa: After Saami Saami and O Antava, now Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dance on Allu Arjun’s Srivalli
Some of the ARMY is asking him to ask BTS on Instagram as the boys seemed to have forgotten that the Twitter handle exists. Well, all a joke but still, seems like ARMY is missing their tweets. Check out the tweets here:
BTS has previously collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for Butter, Coldplay for My Universe, Ed Sheeran for Permission To Dance and more. All of the songs have been huge hits amongst the ARMY.
