BTS created another history this year. They have won big at the American Music Awards that was held a couple of hours ago. BTS aka RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) graced the AMAs 2021 looking all dapper. They even performed on Butter and with Coldplay on their collab My Universe. BTS was nominated in the three categories at the AMAs 2021 this year. And they lifted trophies for all three categories, that is, Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Duo or Group and Favourite Pop Song (Butter). With the Artist of the Year win, BTS has become the First Asian act to have received the award in AMA's history. This is Bangtan Boys' third consecutive year in winning Favourite Pop Duo or Group at the AMAs. They picked the trophy at the 2019 AMAs and 2020 AMAs for the same too.

Now, BTS's acceptance speech has been going viral. And the phrase 'Please Wrap It Up' is going viral too. And it's thanks to the Golden Maknae aka Jungkook. RM gave an impressive acceptance speech first that was followed by Suga and Jungkook. So, the Bunny boy had been giving his speech. And it so happened that several minutes had passed already. So, the prompter had been flashing 'Please Wrap It Up'. We also saw BTS V gesturing to everyone to get on with the speech. He playfully gestured that Jungkook should be taken away. And that's when the eldest BTS member - Jin dragged JK away from the mic. Later, V quickly wrapped up by saying short thanks. He was also seen hitting Jungkook after the speech.

Now, the phrase 'Please wrap it up' has got ARMYs attention. And they are confused as to whether to laugh or be angry. After the COVID-19 induced pandemic, this was the first time BTS spoke to ARMY even if it was via the acceptance speech. So, some of the ARMYs opined that the boys who saw them after two years should have been given the liberty to speak at length. While some of the ARMYs found it hilarious upon learning the whole incident. First up, watch the video incident here:

And now, check out BTS ARMY's reactions here:

BTS have an elaborate schedule in LA. They will be performing at the SoFi stadium in presence of the ARMY on 27th and 28th November and again on 1st and 2nd December too. They will also be appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.