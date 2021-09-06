BTS Poll: ARMY declares THIS member as the most stylish among the Bangtan Boys - view verdict

K-pop band BTS comprises of seven members and oh my, all of them are super dashing and cute. Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, Jin and Suga are among the most favourite boys and we must say, these boys do not have to put in a lot of efforts to look stylish. On that note, we recently conducted a poll asking ARMY ( BTS fans) - whom do they find to be the most stylish one among the Bangtan Boys? The results are out! Also Read - Throwback to when V confessed of being 'jealous' of Jungkook for THIS reason

All the seven members received several votes on the poll but the one who received the maximum votes is Kim Tae-hyung aka V. He managed to beat all the other six by securing 38 per cent votes. While he bagged the first position, the second one to receive maximum votes is J-Hope. He received 21 per cent votes followed by Jungkook who received 17 per cent votes. Jimin received 13 per cent votes. Among the most stylish of Bangtan boys are RM, Suga and Jin. RM and Suga received 4 per cent votes and ended on a tie while Jin got only 3 per cent votes. The poll received more than 10,000 votes and clearly, it is V who got declared as the most stylish member of the boy band. Check out the result here:

Not just on our poll, in the past, BTS' V was also chosen to be the best looking man in the world. He topped the list of Besttopper.com's Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World beating , , Chris Evans, , and other big stars. This proves that not just for music, V is loved by all for his impeccable fashion sense too.