BTS members - RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - debuted on Instagram last year. Since the Bangtan Boys have been giving a glimpse of their lives, daily routines and more to the BTS ARMYs. It's been a helluva roller coaster, the last couple of months on Instagram after BTS joined. ARMYs have been saving the posts and videos that they share on their stories and feeds.

BTS' Twitter handle has somewhat become dormant. Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope rarely post anything on it. However, BTS ARMYs are glad that they are not off social media. Jungkook, Taehyung and J-Hope are the most active members on social media. Jungkook even did a few QnAs with the ARMYs. Taehyung tried it too, but his Instagram crashed soon after. Jungkook is pro at handling IG, given how he answered about 100 questions in one go. Taehyung did a few too before it crashed down.

RM's Instagram has been full of arts and stuff. He did a VLive a couple of days ago and answered ARMYs questions there. He also keeps sharing his songs recommendations and poster cards that he collects on Instagram. Suga is rarely active on Instagram, however, his posts are usually amazing. Jin has been off social media lately due to his surgery and the cast on his hand. However, he did share some moments from Grammy and the concert. J-Hope's Instagram spells COOLEST! His Instagram feed is as stylish as Hobi himself. Jimin is the least active member on Instagram. ARMYs want to see more of him on Instagram as well. So, don't you think a QnA is a fun way to do so?

We ask y'all since, BTS is on the gram, which of the other BTS members' apart from Jungkook and Taehyung, do you want to see conducting a QnA session on Instagram? Vote below:

BTS meanwhile have two more days of concert in Las Vegas which will happen on the 15th and 16th of April, due to the time difference, it will go live on the mornings of the 16th and 17th of April in India.