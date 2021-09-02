BTS Poll: V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, RM - ARMY, which of the Bangtan boys do you think is most stylish? VOTE NOW

Korean boy band BTS is one of the most popular bands currently. They are making the entire world groove to their music. Be it Dynamite, Butter or Permission to Dance, BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, are ruling the music industry. They have broken and created many records and are loved by their fans. But it is not just the music that they are known for. The septet is known for flaunting impeccable fashion. Be it RM or Jungkook, Suga or J-Hope all the boys make sure to always be stylish. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jimin's shower routine revealed, Britney Spears' shocking claims about her dad and more

While we know that Jungkook loves to stand out in the crowd with his quirky styling, Jimin loves to stay simple yet stylish. RM, the group leader, loves to experiment when it comes to styling and we have seen his fashion sense change over the years. Leather jackets and black t-shirts are Suga's favourite while J-Hope loves to slip into something more colourful and edgy. Jin wanted to be an actor and thus, he sure knows how to dress to impress. V loves brands and he always appears to be someone who has just stepped out of a fashion show. Though the boys are always in-sync with each other, all of them have their different styles which they love to flaunt. The best example that showed BTS' members' stylish side is their recently released Permission To Dance. All the boys managed to get all stylish in funky yet cool clothing and woo their fans.

Meanwhile, we all are waiting for the Bangtan boys to announce their next music venture. After the Permission To Dance, we all have been desperately waiting for to know what's next? We hope the septet makes the announcement soon.