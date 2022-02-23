With the world opening up again thanks to the decrease in Coronavirus cases, K-pop boy band BTS comprising of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, J-Hope and Jungkook is doing its best to keep fans known as ARMY engaged and entertained. They are trying to make up for all the concert that they deprived ARMY off because of the pandemic. After a successful concert in the US, they recently announced a concert in Seoul. Adding more to the excitement, they have now announced one more concert in Las Vagas. BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage tour is going to continue and they are going to have a 4-day concert in April in Las Vegas. Also Read - BTS member SUGA aka Min Yoongi's Spotify account hacked by an Indian? ARMY shocked to hear Bhojpuri song on the same

BIGHIT MUSIC recently announced that the Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert will be held in-person and it will be broadcasted online. It will star from April 8 and continue on April 9. Then it will again take place on April 15 and April 16. It will begin at 7.30 pm on all days. The April 16 concert will also be live steamed onlineThe concert is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas and the tickets will be available on Ticketmaster. The booking of tickets will open shortly.

Apart from this, BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS has also been organised. As revealed on Weverse, "LIVE PLAY is a paid in-person event in which ARMY can watch the concert in real-time on a large screen to feel the lively moment of the concert. In addition, there will be various on-site programs such as PHOTO CARD RANDOM BOX and photo zone to enjoy the concert even more."

Well, ARMY can you keep calm after reading this? We surely can't!