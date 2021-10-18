BTS Power! Jimin, V and Jungkook dominate Male K-pop Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2021

Once again we saw BTS members achieving a milestone and showing the fandom among the ARMY. As per the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Jimin, V and Jungkook have topped the Male K-pop Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2021. The institute has analysed data in areas of media activity, consumer participation, community activity, communication among others of 687 male K-pop stars from September 16 to October 16. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's sweet gesture after a staff member misplaced THIS ITEM will make you LOVE him even more

Jimin topped the list for the 33rd consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 7,654,771 followed by V who scored 5,663,845 points in the index. The third spot was bagged by Jungkook aka Golden Maknae, who scored 5,473,457 points.

While the charismatic Jimin has won our hearts with his impeccable singing, dancing and song-writing skills, there is a big aspect of the handsome hunk, which sets him apart from all other other Bangtan Boys. Well, that unique thing is that he had the shortest trainee period among the other BTS members. While others trained for several months to polish their singing and dancing skills, Jimin's training period was only for a year. Talking to Rolling Stone, Jimin had said, "When I debuted, I had the shortest period of training. And I feel that I wasn't fully ready and confident when we debuted. I still have my shortcomings." He added, "I'm always moved by the fans who dedicate themselves — their time, their emotions, everything about themselves — to appreciating what I do and loving what I do."

Recently, Jungkook spoke about his next song after Permission To Dance and said, "The reason we've released the songs and album up to this point is that they were thoughts, emotional states or trends about us at that time, so it was just that. All those songs were born in line with that generation [of emotions, thoughts, feelings]." Elaborating his answer, he added, "Just like we did then, what we can talk about now, what we should talk about now, as we contemplate these things and talk amongst ourselves, perhaps naturally, a good song or a wonderful song will come out."