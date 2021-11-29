Today, before day 2 of the Permission To Dance on Stage in LA concert of BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook), the Bangtan boys had sat down for a press conference and addressed the questions of media. BTS talked about their feelings of reuniting with the ARMY at a concert after two years. And the septet answered a lot of questions of the media. And one of the questions was about the Asian hate that they and people receive from across the globe. BTS' leader Kim Namjoon aka RM was the one to address the question. Also Read - BTS concert: Jin turns up in a Squid Game doll inspired ponytail; ARMY has a swell time playing 'red light green light' with him – view tweets

RM said, "I wasn't born and raised abroad but as Asians these past years, our path around the world we truly felt the walls. the walls can be always described as words, sometimes it's visible sometimes it's invisible and sensitive. So when we talk about Asian hate, our paths are these awards, our music, we just hope that this can truly help every Asian in the world. if there' something we can do to help or to be, or be giving consolation we are always open. we will try to stop discrimination and racism."

BTS though has a huge fandom, there are some who try to bring them down or who don't acknowledge their talent. Asian hate against BTS has been an issue for a long time. This is not the first time BTS has addressed Asian hate. Some hosts on a Spanish podcast show had passed some xenophobic comments on the Bangtan boys and that did not sit well with the ARMY. They demanded an apology for the same. ARMY has been fiercely protective of the boys. Just on at the end of day 1 of BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage concert, RM had said that the boys are bullet and ARMYs are their proof (vests, protecting them from everything).