BTS Proof: Big Hit Music announces the name of the lead single cover and ARMY gets emotional over the HYYH era [Read Tweets]

BTS is making their comeback on June 10, 2022. Today, Big Hit Music unveiled the name of their new single which will come out on the day. Yes, the name of the song is Yet To Come. The teaser of the music video will be unveiled a couple of days before the actual song. As we know, this album is an anthology album with three new songs. It also has some old tracks and is more like a collector's edition. There is immense demand from baby ARMYs for the album i.e. those who wish to be acquainted with the old songs of BTS. Fans are emotional as it is memory of the HYYH era. That time is considered to be a golden one as the songs are truly exceptional.

BTS fans believe that the band was dropping hints about new album since a while. Namjoon aka RM's speech about ARMYs being the proof of the existence of BTS went viral. He said they existed only because of the immense love of their fans. Now, fans are remembering how pictures from the HYYH era decked up the Grammys stage where they gave that iconic performance of Butter. Check some of the reactions on social media...

WE CAN FINALLY KNOW WHAT'S THIS PICTURE ALL ABOUT pic.twitter.com/w22kfl5K0H — Liah⁷ ?‍♀️ 22 • 06 • 10 ia (@itsbts_4ever) May 6, 2022

you truly meant it when you said hyyh forever huh pic.twitter.com/fysXwAYjMd — VH♡PE (slow) (@vhopebot) May 6, 2022

HYYH STANS WE ARE WINNING TODAY pic.twitter.com/uByA9RMukx — niki⁷ (@Taeisjiminbaby) May 6, 2022

the most beautiful moment is YET TO COME ??? https://t.co/nGAmB5plOm — paradise⁷ 2022.06.10 (@lytrackparadise) May 6, 2022

BTS members RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope have been busy filming stuff since the past two weeks. All of them are working on solo projects too. Min Yoongi aka SUGA's That That song with PSY has crossed 100 million views already.