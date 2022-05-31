BTS Proof: Desi ARMY aims to break the record of THIS Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani song on Spotify treating Bangtan to their biggest streaming debut

BTS is making a comeback with their anthology album, Proof, in June 2022. The album will be out on June 10, 2022. As we know, BTS ARMY works hard. They are not a fandom that leaves everything to an artist and his or her label. Streaming goals on various platforms are discussed, analysed and marked out well in advance so that the boys can get maximum leverage. While the popularity of BTS is high in the US, UK and some Latin American countries, India has emerged as one powerful destination. BTS fans in India are growing by the day. The highest day one streams for Butter came from India along with China and Indonesia. Also Read - 5 times Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah grabbed headlines; From being trolled for bikini pics to talking about bleeding while s*x and more

HUGE CHALLENGE AHEAD

The desi fans of the Bangtan Boys have made goals. Talking about India, they wish to give them the biggest streaming debut on Spotify in one week. So far, the best performance of BTS has been the album BE which got 11 million streams in a week. The fandom has grown exponentially since then. Fans are aiming to beat the record of the song, Raatan Lambiyaan from Shershaah. It holds the record with 22 million streams in a week. Spotify is a huge platform for ARMYs, and we have seen how songs like Christmas Tree, Yours have done well too because of fans' efforts. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair the highest paid contestants on Rohit Shetty's show? Former has a Minimum guarantee clause

TAKE A LOOK AT REACTIONS

Fans of BTS have been discussing how to break the records. Shershaah's songs have been liked by general public and this is indeed a tough task. The song Raatan Lambiyaan has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur and Tanishk Bagchi. This is what fans are saying... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 or Anupamaa, which is the most entertaining show? [View Poll Results]

Biggest debut for an album on Spotify in India is 22.5M(first week) — Nicolle⁷ | bts cb june 10th | (@EgosShadow7) May 30, 2022

I think BE with almost 11M pic.twitter.com/yPKAMBeJBH — Proof on June 10⁷ (@littleprincevmk) May 30, 2022

BE did almost 11M first week. Let's try to break Shershaah record ? pic.twitter.com/JWeEVjLeQ2 — Proof on June 10⁷ (@littleprincevmk) May 30, 2022

It's good tbh

Won't blame gp this time for the 1st time

We need to be very very very efficient to beat and maintain raata lambia records on Spotify

i really think we can break record but consistency is our issue, whereas that song was getting new listeners everyday

Lets get it? — ?10th June 2022? #BTS_proof? (@Homeinlovemaze) May 30, 2022

Ofcourse Bollywood is so big in here and Shershah literally loved by GP even still loving it...This time it's gonna be tough for us bt we will try our best? — 10/06/22 BTS COMEBACK (@MondalSabnam) May 30, 2022

BTS AT WHITE HOUSE

BTS will be meeting US President Joe Bidden to discuss anti-Asian hate as part of AANHPI (Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) heritage month. RM, Jin, Jimin, SUGA, Taehyung, Jungkook and J-Hope are now posting from the US.