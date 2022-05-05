So last night, BTS ARMY we all got the title of the Bangtan Boys' upcoming album. 'Proof' is an anthology album of BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-HOPE, JIMIN, V and JUNGKOOK). PROOF is said to be the closing of an era for BTS. BIG HIT MUSIC dropped the logo and the pre-order date of BTS album 'Proof' which is going to release on 10 June 2022. As soon as the title and logo of Proof were released, BTS ARMY went berserk. And now, a video of BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is going viral from the LA PTD concert. It seems like a spoiler about 'Proof'. Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey makes SHOCKING revelation about Munawar Faruqui-Anjali Arora's 'love angle'; says, 'It’s so wrong'

In the video, RM called the ARMYs, BTS's proof (bulletproof jackets). RM turned emotional while addressing the ARMY and he said, "You guys are the proof of our existence, our value, our breath, our love, our peace. For everything, you guys are our goddamn proof! So we were the bullet, you guys were our proof. So we're now truly bulletproof." Check out the video below:

Now, was that RM giving out a spoiler about the album? It might be. Namjoonie and the boys are quite sneaky in dropping spoilers about their events, music and so on. Coming back to the new album, it's gonna be an anthology which will be like a gist of their journey over the years. However, that's not it. BTS album Proof will also include THREE brand new songs that will talk about their thoughts, ideas and their future.

Talking about the album, Proof is an anthology that 'embodies the history of BTS'. In their statement, Big Hit Music said, "The anthology album “Proof” that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks - including three all-new tracks - that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS." The pre-order link is live now and will continue till June 9.