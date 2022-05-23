BTS' fame is such that there is no doubt that the K-Pop band is by far not only one of the most popular music groups in today's time, but also among the most iconic of all time, with Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM (those are the BTS members for the uninitiated) enjoying fame, fans and impact that cuts across every ethnic, cultural and geographical demographic known to us. So, it comes as no surprise that ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) can't get enough of BTS and make it a point to keep up to date with every little development about the group. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram steps out with his nanny; netizens fume over her behaviour, 'Why did she push him'

BTS Proof update by J-Hope

So, if you consider yourself one amongst ARMY, then this latest BTS news should be right up your alley. For those of you curious about the upcoming BTS album, Proof, here's a red-hot BTS update just for you that you simply can't miss out on. Now, since Proof is an anthology album, with all BTS members selecting a mix of their favourite BTS songs as well as individual tracks, J-Hope has finally revealed why he chose the songs, Her and Ego to be a part of BTS' Proof album.

J-Hope reveals why he chose Her and Ego for BTS Proof

"There may be many predictions but there are times when I have to wear a mask to hide the sides of myself that I don't particularly want to show other people and I sometimes hide because I didn't want to show that side of myself either. But they are all me. I came to accept all of my sides as part of my identity, my ego because my members and ARMY accept all of me. Who I am and the way I am, is my ego and that is my Proof," J-Hope said in a clip shared by Big Hit Music. Watch it below:

BTS Proof is slated to release on 10th June.