BTS fans are known to be very watchful. ARMY keeps an eye on social media accounts spreading slander on the Bangtan Boys. As we know, fan wars in the K-Pop world can be rather nasty. Sometimes, fans of rival groups mobilise themselves to drag down other idols by spreading fake news and nasty gossip. While some of it is quite harmless, others can have disastrous consequences. K-Pop agencies have become quite strict on dealing with such issues given the trauma it can cause to an artiste. Needless to say, the popular ones are more under the radar of such online bullies. Fans of Jungkook, Kim Taehyung aka V and Min Yoongi are on alert since morning as they have noticed something untoward on social media.

JUNGKOOK FANS ASK BIG HIT MUSIC TO TAKE NOTICE

Fans of Jungkook have noticed that certain account are taking about how to defame him. Given how such antis work on online platforms to tarnish the reputation of an rival idol, fans tend to report such incidents. Jungkook and BTS fans have noticed certain groups who are identified as fans of certain members in a group. They tend to degrade others and uplift their faves. Since morning, they are tagging Big Hit Music and HYBE to ensure that swift action is taken in the matter. It looks like Kim Taehyung and Min Yoongi aka SUGA is also under observation of such haters. Some fans have also tagged Bang PD as it involves the BTS members.

ANGRY FANS TREND PROTECT JUNGKOOK

The fans are have taken to Twitter highlighting the alleged fan base of one member who is apparently the mastermind behind such attack. Take a look at the tweets here...

ifans don’t understand how serious this situation is. even ot7 Korean accounts are now speaking out about this. what these kpjms have done since 2017 is criminal. they create false scandals (such as the back door ad one) and organize amongst themselves ways to spread this to https://t.co/PP364PreCo — . (@pedr_ii) April 28, 2023

Artist protection is the basic duty of an agency. Protect Kim Taehyung & Jeon Jungkook from akgaes who are planning smear campaign, malicious rumours & planning to sabotage their upcoming albums. BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG

BIGHIT PROTECT JUNGKOOK@bts_bighit @BIGHIT_MUSIC — 방탄 소년단(: (@Deli71823881) April 28, 2023

ㅂㅌ멤버들을 상대로 몇년동안 조직적으로 모여 악성 루머를 공모하고 유포한 범죄자들이 모여있는 디씨갤(ㅁㅅㅁㄹ갤, ㅂ6갤)을 고소하고 법적으로 처리해주세요. 아티스트를 보호하는것은 소속사의 가장 우선적인 의무입니다.

BIGHIT PROTECT JUNGKOOK #ProtectJungkook — MANG's 엄마 (@hoqpiior) April 28, 2023

PROTECT JUNGKOOK BIGHIT AGAINST ANY WELL-PLANNED SMEAR CAMPAIGN BY OTHER MEMBER AKGAES PARTICULARLY KOREAN AKGAES THAT HAS BEEN HAPPENING SINCE 2019. It is even alleged that the head of those akgaes are even part of your staffs that should be protecting your artists. They are… pic.twitter.com/ItFWT88Y6h — Daily_JK97ʲᵏ (@Daily_JK97) April 28, 2023

Jungkook and Taehyung are both working on their albums. Yoongi is getting rave review for his D DAY album and Tour. BTS ARMY surely knows how to watch over the boys and potential troublemakers.