Jeon Jungkook is trending again. BTS is performing in Seoul right now and this is the last concert before the K-Pop band heads off to the US for the Grammys and concerts at Las Vegas. BTS is happy to perform before their home crowd in Seoul. Today, Jungkook stans are having a tough time. His now iconic black top for the Fake Love and Black Swan performance got undone. Yes, the buttons broke and fans could get a full glimpse of his toned chest. Jeon Jungkook has said that he is working out really hard in the gym and his chest is a visual proof of the same. Also Read - BTS PTD in Seoul: Taehyung's gentle eyes, Jungkook's fluffy look, Suga goes all black again – Don’t miss the moments from Soundcheck Day 3

Well, Jungkook exactly knew the kind of reactions this would bring on social media. He smiled as he tried to gather his top together. Fans cannot get over his hotness on stage. Many fans feel that Jungkook is looking like a superstar today. After hearing that he headed straight for his workout after the concerts, Kim Namjoon said that he was indeed superhuman. Jungkook admitted that he is working hard to stay in stay for ARMYs. Take a look at some of the reactions.. Also Read - BTS PTD in Seoul Day 2 Highlights: From Jimin falling down while performing Black Swan to Kim Seokjin's exposed arms - here's a rewind

Am i a joke to you JEON JUNGKOOK??????? #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/LgVyVUf0Ar — Saumya⁷?I WILL SUE YOU MIN YOONGI? (@theworldofSR) March 13, 2022

I THOUGHT THIS WAS A SAFE ENVIRONMENT pic.twitter.com/bfHocshOOZ — v⚘le⁷ (@kkukstudio) March 13, 2022

jungkook at jungkook at

ptd la. ptd seoul. pic.twitter.com/qhZbCcBxWy — anne⁷ (@mpeachyungs) March 13, 2022

JUNGKOOK AM I A JOKE TO YOU?!? pic.twitter.com/kABPJk2MKI — Judiii ⁷ ♡ (@judiii_02) March 13, 2022

the smiling who else isn’t a fan of jungkook

pic.twitter.com/5AhvSatxnE — min march⁷ (@jks7ime) March 13, 2022

*jungkook's buttons give up on him*

jungkook : lmfaooo ??? pic.twitter.com/zfXxPmK2nH — koo admirer (@dreamjeons) March 13, 2022

JEON JUNGKOOK WHAT THR FUCK US WRONG WITH YOU ?!?!!!???!?!?!! pic.twitter.com/R1kVN2Zzn6 — bhavi⁷ | concert day?? (@elysjin) March 13, 2022

Jeon Jungkook also got closer to the ARMYs during the performance. He said he loved looking into the eyes of every fan and see the genuine love that they have for him. BTS is nominated at the Grammys. The shows in Las Vegas are already sold out. Also Read - BTS ARMY dubs Jungkook as 'Baby Star Candy' and the reason is super cute!