BTS PTD in Seoul's Day 2 is here. Today the Bangtan Boys - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) - will yet again perform in front of the K-ARMYs again today. It is after about two and a half years that BTS is performing in Seoul, their home turf. Naturally, the boys are excited. And guess what? The Soundcheck of BTS PTD in Seoul Day 2 is happening as you read this. In a couple of minutes, the BTS Seoul concert will also start. Talking about the soundcheck, Suga aka Min Yoongi, the BTS rapper-songwriter-producer has left ARMYs in a tizzy. Suga is seen in a blazer and cool shades and BTS ARMY is going berserk over how gorgeous he looks. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS singer Jimin’s see-through shirt leaves ARMY gasping, Alia Bhatt in Gal Gadot’s next and more

It won't be wrong to say that he is serving handsome boyfriend vibes in the look. The boys performed on songs such as Boy With Luv, Dope, and more songs that they'll be performing today. BTS ARMY is going crazy over his 'mafia look'. A lot of ARMYs have called him HOT. Check out BTS ARMYs thirst tweets for Suga's soundcheck look from PTD in Seoul here:



he looks like a mafia leader #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/e2HM6h7CCp — Cecilia⁷ in Seoul ??? (@AYshaderoom) March 12, 2022

Today ... is kinda hot and handsome ?? ARMY, good luck #minyoongi MIN YOONGI #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/5qukThqSQ8 — Call me by JK’s name ☘️ (@MyxHwa_32pf) March 12, 2022

Meanwhile, for today's BTS concert, live and recorded streaming has been arranged by HYBE in association with PVR cinemas. The BTS PTD in Seoul concert will be streamed in several countries including India. In about 24 cities of India, live streaming has been organized in PVR cinema halls. BTS ARMY across the globe has been feeling thankful for the same.

Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope and Jin will also perform tomorrow. They have scheduled another concert in Las Vegas in April. Before their concert in Las Vegas, BTS is expected to attend the Grammys.