It is BTS' PTD in Seoul concert's last day today. And as you read this, the soundcheck of Day 3 is happening. Taehyung, Jiming, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-Hope and Jin are winning hearts again with their goofiness, handsomeness and unique stylish appearances at PTD soundcheck Day 3 in Seoul. The BTS Boys are performing some basic songs from their upcoming concert and interacting with the ARMYs that are present in the stadium. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is seen in a brown coat. His visuals are just too cute and gentle for the ARMYs to handle.

Taehyung noticed that some of the ARMYs hadn't dressed warmly for the concert. He asked them to go back and come again wearing warm clothes. Jimin aka Chimchim aka Park Jimin had to remind him that re-entry into the stadium for the PTD concert in Seoul is not allowed. Taehyung then asked ARMYs to endure it. The thing is last evening when BTS were performing their concert, it rained. And it rained pretty bad. Still, the concert went on. Visuals from the concert showed saw ARMY had made provisions for the rain. However, this time it's not the case it seems. This time BTS K-ARMY is going to go all-out for the PTD concert. This is the day day of the three-day concert even in Seoul for now.

?oh, yea? Ah then.. endure it! ㅋㅋㅋ it can't be helped ?#TAEHYUNG #JIN #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/waDsOI9roj — Ai`⁷ (@ainanazriii) March 13, 2022

Jimin's tiny frame in a grey casual set also grabbed the attention of the ARMYs. Jimin was seen teasing and interacting with the ARMYs and the members as well. Jimin's visuals have been sending ARMYs into a tizzy. Jungkook has dressed in oversized clothes yet again. He wore a fluffy LV jacket with an orange tee and denim. He looks fluffy, an ARMY wrote.

Suga aka Min Yoongi is winning hearts and how! The rapper-musician is known for his love for black. And that's what he wore on Day 3 soundcheck as well. Suga also seems to be ageing in the reverse. ARMYs are kidding about suing Yoongi for looking HOT. RM aka Kim Namjoon looked too adorable in casuals. He has his childish energy intact for the last day of the Seoul concert today.

Jin aka Mr Worldwide Handsome has been winning hearts throughout the concert for his powerful vocals, his cheerfulness and goofy charm. And obviously, his otherworldly good looks. This time at the Day 3 soundcheck, Jin dished out prince charming vibes in white trousers and a dual-toned shirt. He also wore a winter jacket on top of it. Hobi was as stylish as ever. He wore a black tee and denim with a black cap.

Pls! I just love his fashion sense! Just look at him!! He is so goddamn handsome ? #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/xaSm5jcBhd — ????⁷ (@delicious_kpop) March 13, 2022

It is said that BTS may announce their future schedule and plan by the end of the PTD in Seoul concert today. BTS will be conducting a concert in Las Vegas next month. They will also attend the Grammys, it seems.