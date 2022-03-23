BTS' PTD concert in Seoul ended a couple of days ago. However, there are still moments that ARMY is reliving and revisiting again and again. Countless ARMYs across the globe wished to see BTS live in person at the concert. But only a handful of them got to see the Bangtan Boys, up, close and personal. And it includes some amazing background dancers as well. And now, one of the background dancers, Bibi, has opened up on the visuals of Jungkook, RM, Jin, Taehyung, SUGA, Jimin and J-HOPE. Bibi has affirmed that they look exactly the same off-stage as they look on the big screen or on-stage. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS picks up two iHearts Radio Music Awards, Jennifer Aniston calls Reese Witherspoon 'partner-in-crime' and more

Bibi featured on the YouTube channel LiveOutLoud wherein she shared her experience of seeing one of the biggest K-pop boy bands in the world. Bibi revealed that the Bangtannies were rehearsing without the makeup on. She talked about their heights as to how impressively tall they were. Bibi was struck by RM and Jin's stature the most as far as the height is concerned. "The most impressive ones were RM and Jin. They were really tall," Bibi said.

Bii's friend Leslie expressed shock that JK wasn't included in it. However, Bibi added, "He looks really good. Seriously, what shocked me the most about Jungkook is that we see him in pictures or his stories. In real life, he looks like a baby. It's a babyface over a masculine body, and I don't understand. He looks his age."

Bibi seemed struck by RM. She said, "Jimin was so cute… RM is the most impressive. Yeah, he’s built like… when they were getting ready, he was the one you could see from far away. He was always the one you saw first, and he had blonde hair." She gushed how he is similar J-Hope looked as in his pictures and visuals. Bibi was shaken by SUGA's visuals. She added, "I don’t know. He just looks really good. He’s becoming more handsome now. I was just thinking, ‘Wow.” That happened." Talking about Taetae, Bibi revealed that he acknowledge them and said that they looked really pretty. Bibi was wary to talk about V's visuals as she didn't want ARMY to attack her.

Meanwhile, BTS is expected to fly to the US anytime for the GRAMMYs and the Las Vegas concert. BTS will be performing at the GRAMMYs this year too.