BTS member SUGA and PSY's That That is trending on YouTube globally. The song is a BOP and the TikTok challenge has got viral too. The number, which is produced by PSY, SUGA of BTS and El Capitxn has Min Yoongi and PSY of Gangnam Style in the video. The two K-Pop idols have burned the floor with that terrific choreography. Fans are laughing at how their little Meow Meow Min Yoongi aka SUGA always gets tricked into dancing even though he says he is not good at it. Now, someone has made a mash-up of PSY's Tik-Tok video on That That with the title song of Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan and 9 more Bollywood celebs look unrecognizable in these pictures from their school and college days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PSY (@42psy42)

As we know, Main Khiladi Tu Anari is one of the hit films of the Khiladi series. It came out in 1994. The song is a huge hit till date. The choreography of the song is also very energetic and fully matches That That. Take a video at the fan made edit below... Also Read - After Allu Arjun, KGF 2 star Yash REFUSES to endorse pan masala brand; the amount of the deal will leave your jaws dropped

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

PSY in an interview has spoken about how Gangnam Style was not a healthy hit, as people only knew the song and not the person behind it. He said that SUGA approached him some months back as he got a text from an unknown number. He said that he had the song for him. PSY said that he wanted a song with Latino beats, and SUGA had just that. PSY also stated that SUGA is planning to take a break from producing, and wanted his last project to be with PSY. The Gangnam Style said that he came across as a best friend, and put in his best efforts for the music video. Well, Min Yoongi is trending on Twitter ever since the video is out. Fans cannot get over how good he looks, his acting and moves in the video. Also Read - BTS: Airports across the globe play Bangtan Boys' songs as International travel resumes; ARMY is tripping over 'Airport Twitter'