No one is doing it like BTS SUGA in the K-Pop scene. Rapper, singer and music producer Min Yoongi who created a lovely song with Stay Alive (vocals Jungkook) is back with none other than Psy. We can just imagine how elated SUGA must be to collaborate with one of the music icons of Korea. ICYMI, Psy is the person behind the all-time BOP Gangnam Style that brought everyone all over the world on the dance floor. The album name is Psy 9th and the second track is produced by SUGA. The name of the song is That That. He also released a small video on them on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PSY (@42psy42)

In the video, Psy said that he tries to be informal when interacting with younger artistes so that they do not feel too conscious. There is an age gap of 16 years between Psy and Min Yoongi aka SUGA of BTS. But the two artists say that it was like a collaboration between friends. SUGA says he came across like a bestie which made song-writing more fun. Psy states that him saying that makes him feel 16 years younger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PSY (@42psy42)

Gangnam Style hitmaker Psy has been vocal in his support of BTS. He has even cheered for them publicly during the release of Dynamite. ARMY is over the moon about this collab. Check out some of the reactions...

PSY said "dont talk to me or the pavers of the way ever again" and got Suga as producer for his TITLE TRACK

talk to him and bts nicely! — ???? ₇ ?2022.06.10 (@OT7no1HOT100) April 26, 2022

Gerçekten yoongi her zaman daha fazla ve güzeli için çok çalışıyor?en başarılı yapımcılardan biri gurur duyuyorum onunla

PRODUCED BY SUGA

PROD SUGA IS COMING

SUGA BEST PRODUCER#PSY_SUGA #OurGeniusSUGA pic.twitter.com/QiLeBYIpIk — marhaba⁷|•ᴗ• ~06/10~ (@tingting__boll) April 26, 2022

Psy X prod. Suga !! This is gonna be amazing ???? — Akshi⁷? (@TheSevenKiings_) April 26, 2022

BTS is making a comeback on June 10, 2022. Everyone is gearing up for the same. BTS SUGA and Psy's song will be out soon. In the past, Min Yoongi has collaborated with artists like Lee Sora, IU, Suran and Omi.