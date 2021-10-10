BTS rapper SUGA has been the target of obsessive fan behaviour and the details will SHOCK you

It is no secret that BTS has a crazy fandom, and obsessive fans known as sasaengs in Korea are a source of worry for many idols. BTS' bodyguards are always successful in keeping the boys away from any kind of mess but then some mishaps do happen. Some of the worst sasaeng incidents have reportedly happened with SUGA. The rapper is a quiet and reserved so there is an extra bit of mystique around him. One of the most famous incidents is the one when a fan tried to kiss him as he stepped out of a radio station. Of course, the bodyguard intervened before some mishap could happen to Min Yoongi. Also Read - OMG! Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon joins BTS – here's how

On another incident a girl tried to kiss him at the airport. In fact, a fan had once followed him to the bathroom of the airport and immediately uploaded on social media that he had followed him there. This is a story shared by fans of the Daechwite singer. If this is not enough, there is also a story shared by some fan clubs that a Sasaeng was ready to pay a huge sum to get access to his personal number. Surely, people do not know where to draw the limit. Jungkook has also spoken about how fans try to get personal numbers, and keep on sending texts when they do manage to get their hands on it.

One of the most scariest incidents was when some obsessed fans boarded the same plane as BTS and made the septet very uncomfortable. Others have even tried to blend in with their entourage. Over the years, Big Hit has taken strict steps against stalking of their artists. Kim Taehyung aka V has spoken of how scared and nervous they feel at times. This is why they now travel in chartered planes. We wonder how could people make their faves uncomfortable in the name of showering love!