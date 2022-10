Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is one of the most-watched and popular TV shows in the country. And BTS aka Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – have a huge fanbase in India. In fact, their fanbase is increasing day by day and how! Now, y'all would be wondering what's that got to do with Amitabh Bachchan-hosted TV show KBC 14. Well, the megastar recently asked a question about the Bangtan Boys on his show and the video clip of the same is going viral. Also Read - BTS: On Jimin's birthday, his father's cafe in Busan gets overcrowded; cops called in after fight breaks out [Read Details]

BTS reaches Amitabh Bachchan-hosted KBC 14

This is going to be a huge thing in Hollywood News and Entertainment News today. BTS being mentioned on one of the most loved TV shows in India is one of the most memorable moments for the Desi BTS ARMY. Talking about BTS being mentioned on KBC, the host, Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant on the hot seat, "The band BTS, having Jin, Suga and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country?" and the options for the same were South Korean, Iran, Sri Lanka and Mongolia. The question on BTS was for Rs 5000 cash prize. Also Read - BTS: On Jimin's birthday, Jungkook wishes the birthday boy looking straight out of a romance novel [Watch Video]

Amitabh Bachchan teases the contestant on KBC 14 for her knowledge of BTS

As soon as the question was asked, the contestant smiles as noted by the Brahmastra actor who teased her for the same. The contestant answered South Korea right away without batting her eyelid. The contestant is a dentist, btw who couldn't stop gushing after the megastar praised her. Also Read - BTS: Ahead of Jimin's birthday and Yet To Come Busan concert, his dad's cafe flooded with ARMYs; fans go gaga over Park Senior's humility and kindness

Amitabh Bachchan asks the question of BTS on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, watch the video here:

Meanwhile, ARMY is going bonkers on seeing that BTS was mentioned on the show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, which is one of the most watched and loved TV shows in the country. The questions on KBC are based on GK and the Bangtan Boys making it to their questionnaire is indeed a proud moment.

BTS ARMY reacts to BTS question on Amitabh Bachchan's KCB14:

Meanwhile, on their work front, BTS are on a hiatus from group activities, though Run BTS and solo projects are on. However, there have been no projects announced yet.