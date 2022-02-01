The South Korean boy band, BTS comprising Suga, RM, Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope and Jungkook, have been entertaining music lovers with their catchy and positive numbers since 2013. They have a huge fanbase across the globe, including India. Many Bollywood celebrities have also been fond of the Bangtan Boys and have them in their playlist. This time, BTS expressed their love for Indian fans by sharing their reaction to and 's India Wale song from directorial Happy New Year. Also Read - BTS: From Park Seo Joon to Park Hyung-Sik, Kim Taehyung's set of celeb friends are as hot as him — view pics

The video begins with the septet greeting Indian fans with a Namaste followed by a formal introduction. Then they are seen sitting and watching the song together from start till the end. After looking at the video, fans showered the K-Pop band with love and felt proud to be an Indian.

"When he said Namaste India " I was like they are Best Ever " Love you. We are proud to be Indian," one user commented. Another user wrote, "I'm so happy that BTS loves India too

They supported india alot in this pandemic thanks to u guys. Sarangayo bts and my bts army." Followed by another user who commented, "I am an Indian men & I am proud to be an Indian . This movie was my favourite movie of year 2014 . Cause it has suspension, romantic, comedy, emotional, & etc,etc,." And so on.

Watch the video here:

In 2020, the BTS members had expressed their wish to visit India and meet their precious fans as soon as the pandemic comes to an end. "We're ready to meet our fans whenever we can as soon as this pandemic comes to an end. There is nothing we want more than to go on tour to meet ARMY again in person. We really want to reach as many ARMY in the world as possible, so we hope to visit India in the future if an opportunity is given," Jin had said.

Originally a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.