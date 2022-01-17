BTS Reunion: As RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and others get back together, ARMY demands OT7 Selca – view tweets

BTS has reunited!! ARMY is going bonkers over the same. J-Hope, Jungkook, RM and Jin took to their Instagram handle and teased ARMY with the glimpse of their reunion. It's all about the FISH! BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jeon Jungkook shared a video of their delicious meal together and highlighted the fried fish. He also sang the Super Tuna song by his hyung Jin. The latter had shared a video of the fish, in the background we can hear Jungkook singing the Super Tuna music, Jin also tagged along. J-Hope and RM also shared the same video on their respective social media handles. ARMY is loving the fact that the Bangtan Boys have reunited. Also Read - BTS: ARMYs find throwback pictures of J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin and RM wearing artist-made collection and we are in love with it!
Though Jimin, Taehyung and Suga didn't post anything about it, it is unlikely that the seven of them didn't gather. Alongside celebrating BTS Reunion, ARMY had made a demand. ARMY wants a OT7 selca (selfie). They have been making it a trend, hoping that the boys will listen to their pleas. It's been a long time that ARMY say RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook together as they were on a break. And hence, they want to see their boys together. Check out ARMYs reaction (tweets) here: Also Read - BTS: RM and Jin pose wearing hoop earrings from Jimin's collection; ARMY call NamJin 'hawtt' – read tweets
Also Read - BTS’ V becomes the first Asian to achieve THIS feat on Instagram – deets inside
BTS had been on a break for some time now. They had taken a break in December during which they joined Instagram and gave ARMY the biggest surprise. After their return to South Korea, the boys had been in quarantine. In between, RM, Jin and Suga had tested COVID positive. They recovered well after mandatory quarantine of 14 days. The boys seem to have begun their schedule for 2022 with a reunion today. ARMYs have been waiting for it for a long time.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.