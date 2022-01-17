BTS Reunion: As RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and others get back together, ARMY demands OT7 Selca – view tweets

BTS' RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin and Suga had a reunion. The Bangtan Boys are enjoying Fish with Super Tuna beats. ARMY is busy manifesting a group selfie, that is, an OT7 selca.