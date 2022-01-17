BTS Reunion: As RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook and others get back together, ARMY demands OT7 Selca – view tweets

BTS has reunited!! ARMY is going bonkers over the same. J-Hope, Jungkook, RM and Jin took to their Instagram handle and teased ARMY with the glimpse of their reunion. It's all about the FISH! BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jeon Jungkook shared a video of their delicious meal together and highlighted the fried fish. He also sang the Super Tuna song by his hyung Jin. The latter had shared a video of the fish, in the background we can hear Jungkook singing the Super Tuna music, Jin also tagged along. J-Hope and RM also shared the same video on their respective social media handles. ARMY is loving the fact that the Bangtan Boys have reunited. Also Read - BTS: ARMYs find throwback pictures of J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin and RM wearing artist-made collection and we are in love with it!

Though Jimin, Taehyung and Suga didn't post anything about it, it is unlikely that the seven of them didn't gather. Alongside celebrating BTS Reunion, ARMY had made a demand. ARMY wants a OT7 selca (selfie). They have been making it a trend, hoping that the boys will listen to their pleas. It's been a long time that ARMY say RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook together as they were on a break. And hence, they want to see their boys together. Check out ARMYs reaction (tweets) here: Also Read - BTS: RM and Jin pose wearing hoop earrings from Jimin's collection; ARMY call NamJin 'hawtt' – read tweets

Maybe if I take one for the team n pass out again the Tannies will upload an ot7 selca pic.twitter.com/qfoA0yOqaE — kay⁷ ?? (@allblacksea) January 17, 2022

OT7 selca today ??? https://t.co/97cRGFXId1 — kim jonathan |bangtan supremacy ⭐️ (@kimjoona_) January 17, 2022

Our tannies are finally having a reunion ?

I was scrolling through YouTube, and from there I got to know. I'm so happy that I started getting emotional

Waiting for an OT7 selca??#BTSReunion #btsoninstagram #Bungeoppang — ননলিন⁷?? 7Fates Chakho (@nanlyn16) January 17, 2022

my angels ? counting down the days for an ot7 selca to drop ? — ً (@lovely4Tae) January 17, 2022

BTS REUNION I AM READY TO GIVE ANYTHING FOR AN OT7 SELCA HERE ON TWITTER @BTS_twt PLEASE BANGTAN. I BEG YOU HUHUHUU #BTS #BTS_Butter — 차미⁷?방탄소년단??? (@JinsCharms) January 17, 2022

BTS reunion

BTS are together

OT7 selca

I want it Trending @BTS_twt ? — Lovely ? (@Lovelyybearr) January 17, 2022

IM SOOO DAMN HAPPYYY FINALLY!!! IM WAITING FOR AN OT7 SELCA ?? — taesbootyy ⁷ (@btsmoonchildta1) January 17, 2022

Pls bless us with an OT7 selca boys???????? — Bangtan⁷♡ (@BTSARMY58242275) January 17, 2022

We badly need a 2022 version of this OT7 Selca ? pic.twitter.com/ACrSGgz38U — BTS Files ⁷ (@TheBangtanFile) January 17, 2022

Its already a month, pls post a OT7 selca. We wanna see u guys together — Safa FS (@SafaFS17610257) January 17, 2022

Manifesting an ot7 selca since BTS are together ? BTS REUNION ?

BANGTAN REUNION ? pic.twitter.com/4e1gaW5viP — Kim Taehyung updates⁷ (@assortedtae) January 17, 2022

my babies ??? I’m so happy, I missed them so much. I need an ot7 selca or else I’ll d word — margot. ☼☽ (@pjmnskook) January 17, 2022

Let's manifest ot7 selca ?✋ — Joy (@Joy92749655) January 17, 2022

OT7 SELCA SOON pic.twitter.com/dZsE25VJxh — dana’s JKSJ aus 여보? 아니, 형? (@kookiejinnist) January 17, 2022

manifesting ot7 selca or vlive ✨✨ — lia (@ThvintaIs) January 17, 2022

Y'all, we got an Ot7 selca pic.twitter.com/n6RD79j96n — SAFFOCHI⁷ (@saffaaaaa9) January 17, 2022

They're together! j-hope, RM, Jungkook and Jin on their ig stories being chaotic. I'm feeling an ot7 selca will be coming soon! pic.twitter.com/6LyySBk4Su — ʕっ•ᴥ•ʔっ strawvry ? (@asparagus_g00ey) January 17, 2022

badly want an ot7 selca rn :(((( https://t.co/zfaohCOJiD — ??⁷ (@mimitaetaee) January 17, 2022

BTS had been on a break for some time now. They had taken a break in December during which they joined Instagram and gave ARMY the biggest surprise. After their return to South Korea, the boys had been in quarantine. In between, RM, Jin and Suga had tested COVID positive. They recovered well after mandatory quarantine of 14 days. The boys seem to have begun their schedule for 2022 with a reunion today. ARMYs have been waiting for it for a long time.