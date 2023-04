Korean boy band BTS is known to all. The septet has everyone's attention even though the band is on a sabbatical of sorts. Despite their star status and fandom, the Bangtan boys did not get an exemption from serving in military service. It is mandatory in South Korea for all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 to serve in the armed forces for about 18 to 21 months, as per reports. Last December, it was Jin who enlisted himself in the military service. All others like Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook and V came to bid farewell to Jin. Now, the band has once again reunited to bid goodbye to J-Hope ahead of his enlistment in the military. Also Read - BTS' J-Hope flaunts buzz cut ahead of enlistment; Jimin posts a picture with Hobi hyung as ARMY gears up to say goodbye

BTS reunites

Pictures of all seven being together have gone viral on Twitter. Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V and RM even recreated a picture from Jin's enlistment day. The picture has all the members touching J-Hope's head as he has gone for a buzz cut to be in the military. The picture also shows Jin dressed in his uniform. BTS fans known as ARMY are running high on emotions looking at the pictures of Jung Ho-Seok with other members of the band. Tags like 'We love you JHope', 'We will wait for you Hobi' and more are trending on Twitter as fans are pouring in love. Despite heavy rains in South Korea, all the members showed up to see off their friend. All of them also had their face mask on. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook returns home for Hobi hyung; ARMY turns emotional believing J-Hope's enlistment is approaching [View Tweets]

Check out the Twitter reactions on JHope's pictures with boys below:

On Saturday, J-Hope conducted his last Weverse live session with his fans. He requested his fans to be not be upset with him being away in military as he is only doing his duty. He said, "Please don't be too upset, since I'm doing my duty as the healthy youth. So what I wanted to tell is to you guys to not worry and I'll go and come back well." He also asked his fans to eat well and take care. For more entertainment news, stay tuned. Also Read - Coachella 2023: BTS' Jungkook visits quietly but gets spotted by ARMY despite new hair cut; Run BTS singer shares a note on Weverse