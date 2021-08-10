Well, with the crazy fan following of BTS aka Bangtan Boys across the globe, we can say that ARMYs must be always dreaming about the K-pop band and their favourite members. Though in a recent fan meeting, the Korean boys opened up about their dreams and if you are fan of BTS it will leave you with mixed emotions. 200 Lucky ARMYs got the chance to interact with band members, where they spoke about their quirky and weird dreams. Also Read - BTS’ V wants these qualities in his ideal woman; reveals the number of children he wants to have

we have been waiting for you for a long time, but as always you made us smile and made us forget that you were missing. it's nice to know that you and all the members are doing well (we hope with all our heart that this is always the case) we love you ❤️@bts_bighit @BTS_twt #bts pic.twitter.com/BFXKb40tIg — Alice Gampalage (@Alice01699155) August 10, 2021

I couldn't stay awake for just two more hours!?? the live was at 6 am and I fell asleep at 4 am?

WHY! Why is this happening to me?!?

I missed both Jin & Jimin's live?

I'm so sad about that?

Borahae Jiminshi?#BTS #BTSARMY #JIMIN #jiminlive #jiminvlive pic.twitter.com/PAz2Ju1ehY — Rinina884 (@Rinina2021) August 10, 2021

While Suga and Jimin said that they dream about having concert with ARMYs as due to the pandemic crisis, they are missing the enjoyment of performing with the fans around, Jin revealed that he had a dream where he was playing with ARMYs in an amusement park. J-Hope had some serious dream, where he saw himself as a general and going for a war, on the other hand, Jungkook revealed that in his dreams he spent time by studying song-writing. Also Read - BTS: Jin puts birthday boy, former CEO Bang PD, on speaker without his permission during his VLive, proving that rules don't apply for Jin Hit Entertainment

Meanwhile, the group is basking the success of their global chartbuster Permission To Dance. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook REVEALS his bath routine and ARMY is having a meltdown! – view tweets