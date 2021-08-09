BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon achieves a staggering record at the mere age of 26; ARMY trends OUR COMPOSER RM — read tweets

BTS leader RM never fails to amaze us. Today, BTS ARMY is trending OUR COMPOSER RM recognizing his staggering musical feat. At the age of 26, Kim Namjoon aka RM has 56 songs that have over 100 million streams on Spotify. It is a Swedish audio streaming platform, which makes music accessible to millions all over. The top songs are Boy With Luv, Fake Love, Idol, DNA, Blood Sweat and Tears and Spring Day. All of them are huge hits, and Spring Day has a huge emotional resonance with fans. RM has been co-composing and producing songs with Bang PD, Pdogg since he joined the band. Also Read - BTS names Ed Sheeran and Halsey as their best friends; ARMY left heartbroken – view tweets
Even international collaborators have spoken about how RM is very cued into popular culture and knows what is exactly happening in the world. They have also praised his world class production skills. RM is known to continuously work on music as it's what keeps him energetic. Besides, he is an art lover. His inspiration comes from nature, all forms of art and philosophy. The young man had told ARMY that he would make them a proud fandom. He has kept his promise and how. Here are some of the congratulatory tweets for RM... Also Read - BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s dolls are as stylish, handsome and cool as the Permission To Dance singer and we bet, you can't take your eyes off them – view pics
We can see that BTS ARMY is beaming with pride at Kim Namjoon's achievements. Butter and Permission To Dance from BTS are ruling the charts. Congratulations to RM and we hope his career graph soars higher and higher! Also Read - BTS' Jimin's reply to a fan asking if he is having a hard time leaves ARMY crushing hard
