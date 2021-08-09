BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon achieves a staggering record at the mere age of 26; ARMY trends OUR COMPOSER RM — read tweets

BTS leader RM never fails to amaze us. Today, BTS ARMY is trending OUR COMPOSER RM recognizing his staggering musical feat. At the age of 26, Kim Namjoon aka RM has 56 songs that have over 100 million streams on Spotify. It is a Swedish audio streaming platform, which makes music accessible to millions all over. The top songs are Boy With Luv, Fake Love, Idol, DNA, Blood Sweat and Tears and Spring Day. All of them are huge hits, and Spring Day has a huge emotional resonance with fans. RM has been co-composing and producing songs with Bang PD, Pdogg since he joined the band. Also Read - BTS names Ed Sheeran and Halsey as their best friends; ARMY left heartbroken – view tweets

Even international collaborators have spoken about how RM is very cued into popular culture and knows what is exactly happening in the world. They have also praised his world class production skills. RM is known to continuously work on music as it's what keeps him energetic. Besides, he is an art lover. His inspiration comes from nature, all forms of art and philosophy. The young man had told ARMY that he would make them a proud fandom. He has kept his promise and how. Here are some of the congratulatory tweets for RM... Also Read - BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s dolls are as stylish, handsome and cool as the Permission To Dance singer and we bet, you can't take your eyes off them – view pics

Kim Namjoom broke the music industry at the age of 26, just like he promised in his teen years. He is soo awesome ... Anyways more to come from him.

Our composer RM ? pic.twitter.com/uLepaY2o1Z — AnyaBTS ? (@Anya93952230) August 9, 2021

My man is ruling the entire music industry.... Lots of love joon ??

OUR COMPOSER RM@BIGHIT_MUSIC #KimNamjoon #RM pic.twitter.com/rsWzO8yJoz — Hersheytaa - RKVIAN ❤️ (@Hershey062) August 9, 2021

#RM of #BTS did it..

OUR COMPOSER RM DID IT.

Indeed the leader of Bangtan Sonyeondan..

The amount of respect and love I have for this man, is unmatchable.

He deserves all the appreciation he gets.. pic.twitter.com/Y7jvPLv4H6 — Hirva Thaker (@HirvaThaker) August 9, 2021

56 songs written by him which have reached 100M streams!!!!!!

Kim Namjoon ruling the industry, like a king ??

so so so much proud of namjoon, am grateful i have a person like him to look upon, i love him!

OUR COMPOSER RM pic.twitter.com/R8fXjCgFED — abhi⁷☁️ (@_monomoni_) August 9, 2021

Our LEADER ???

Never failed to comfort us with his healing music???

Thank you RM...?? AS YOU PROMISED

YOU LITERALLY BROKE THE MUSIC WORLD ?? WE LOVE YOU TO THE ETERNAL?❤️

WE ARE SOOO PROUD OF YOU?✨ OUR COMPOSER RM ??@BTS_twt ? pic.twitter.com/Y5XfEdbHN5 — 미두사? ? ⁷ (@healed_by_bts) August 9, 2021

He owns the music industry ??

OUR COMPOSER RM? pic.twitter.com/ITTuB4JRZW — a_B???? (@_conperv_) August 9, 2021

When he said...." I will prove you all"

He didn't lie

OUR COMPOSER RM

WE ARE LIKE SO LUCKY TO HAVE HIM PLEASE.... I LOVE HIM SO MUCH...

HE LITERALLY DID THE MOST IN EVERY SONG.... HE STILL DIDN'T GET STAISFY PLEASE TELL HIM HE IS GREAT ?? pic.twitter.com/XizAFb4OMf — Laiba⁷❤️✨/ 라이바?✨ (@xx_bebo_xx) August 9, 2021

We can see that BTS ARMY is beaming with pride at Kim Namjoon's achievements. Butter and Permission To Dance from BTS are ruling the charts. Congratulations to RM and we hope his career graph soars higher and higher! Also Read - BTS' Jimin's reply to a fan asking if he is having a hard time leaves ARMY crushing hard