BTS members have been travelling all over the globe. Today, SUGA aka Min Yoongi was seen at the Incheon Airport. He was dressed from head to toe in Valentino. It seems he is going for the basketball match of the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets. This was reported by NBA Asia. Earlier, it was said that he was going for an event of Valentino. Fans got super excited as even Zendaya is supposed to be there. The big basketball match will happen on January 14, 2022. It seems SUGA aka Min Yoongi might also attend The Korean Heritage Night which is being planned in Los Angeles. Also Read - BTS: Jimin sets the internet on fire with his latest W Korea photoshoot; ARMY in love with his 'model' avatar

He went for the match of Golden State Warriors to Japan. His pics dressed in a snazzy Valentino jacket went viral. BTS rapper SUGA aka Min Yoongi is a huge basketball fan. He said that he loves to watch all the big basketball games. BTS ARMY is waiting to see him in action. SUGA aka Min Yoongi was a good player in his middle school days. His moniker SUGA is from shooting guard. BTS ARMY loved his airport look as well. Also Read - Pathaan meets BTS: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone song Besharam Rang gets a Dynamite version [Watch]

Namjoon will appear at the GRAMMY as the leader representing BTS's nominations while Jungkook will appear as a solo artist who collaborated with Charlie Puth.

According to another source, Namjoon and Jungkook are going to the US next week. pic.twitter.com/MVBfp0Ide8 — namkook99 | BTS PAVED THE WAY (@namkook99) January 10, 2023

Now, it is being said that BTS leader Namjoon might be seen at the Grammys 2023 to represent the whole group. He will be travelling with Jungkook. As we know, Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left And Right has been nominated for Best Collab in Pop. BTS has some nominations for Yet To Come which is Best Music Video and My Universe with Coldplay. RM aka Namjoon will be solo representative there. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin leaves ARMY emotional yet again after Big Hit Music releases a small video as NY 2023 gift

J-Hope went alone to Thailand to collect the Daesang at the Golden Disc Awards which was held in Bangkok. Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope made everyone emotional as he spoke about the members and ARMY.